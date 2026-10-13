Novo Nordisk Aktie

Novo Nordisk für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.10.2026 19:08:34

GLP-1 Drugs May Slow Aging By Upto Four Years, Early Research Suggest

(RTTNews) - New research from Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) suggests that their GLP-1 drugs may slow down certain biological signs of aging by two to four years.

The two drugmakers presented their findings at the 13th annual Aging Research and Drug Discovery (ARDD) conference last weekend.

Novo Nordisk researchers examined existing clinical trial data to understand how semaglutide affects biological markers linked to aging. The study found that people taking semaglutide showed improvements in these markers compared with those who received a placebo. However, the results varied depending on the type of aging clock used and the organs examined.

Notably, most measurements suggested that semaglutide slowed biological aging by around two to three years on average. One aging clock based on heart-related proteins indicated a slowdown of approximately four years.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly researchers conducted a similar analysis of tirzepatide, a drug that targets two gut hormones, GLP-1 and GIP. They examined epigenetic changes, which are chemical changes to DNA that influence how genes function.

The findings suggested that people taking tirzepatide showed slower biological aging than those in the control group, as measured by epigenetic aging clocks.

However, researchers have highlighted several limitations to these findings. They stated that neither study has undergone the standard peer-review process, in which independent experts assess the quality and reliability of scientific research. Both studies were also conducted by scientists employed by the drugmakers, rather than independent research teams.

Furthermore, molecular aging clocks are still being studied, and scientists do not yet fully understand how changes in these measurements translate into real health benefits. A slower aging clock does not necessarily mean that a person will live longer or avoid age-related diseases.

The research also focused on people with obesity or type 2 diabetes. It is not yet clear whether GLP-1 drugs could have similar effects on biological aging in people without these conditions.

Although the findings suggest that GLP-1 drugs may offer benefits beyond weight loss and blood sugar control, more research is needed to determine whether these medicines can meaningfully slow the aging process and improve long-term health.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs) 34,06 -1,67% Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorge um Chipbranche: ATX schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX kann Tagesgewinne nicht verteidigen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Während der heimische Markt am Dienstag stärker notierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt seitwärts. Der Dow tritt derweil auf der Stelle. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen