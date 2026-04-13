GLP-1 Drugs Move Up The Leaderboard As Twin Epidemics Continue To Balloon

(RTTNews) - Stephen Furst, the American actor and filmmaker, once said, "The way to deal with the devil of obesity and diabetes is literally one day at a time." In today's world, these two conditions have become increasingly intertwined.

As obesity rates continue to rise, diabetes cases are climbing in tandem. This strong connection between the two epidemics has fueled growing excitement around a particular class of drugs in both obesity and diabetes care.

Yes, you guessed it right - they are the GLP -1 (Glucagon -Like Peptide -1 agonist) drugs.

Although the first drug in this class was approved as early as 2005, it wasn't until 2025 that their transformative impact on weight management and diabetes treatment truly gained widespread attention.

The first GLP-1 drug to receive FDA approval in 2005 was Amylin/Lilly's Byetta, administered as a twice-daily injection for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

AstraZeneca later acquired the rights to Byetta in 2013. By that time, several newer GLP-1 therapies with improved dosing and greater convenience had entered the market, and AstraZeneca ultimately discontinued Byetta in August 2024.

Another GLP-1 drug, Adlyxin, was discontinued by Sanofi in January 2023 amid rising competition from newer GLP-1 receptor agonists.

The following table lists the approved GLP-1 drugs - how they have evolved over the years, reshaping diabetes and weight management care.

Name Developer Initial FDA Approval Indications Dosing Byetta *Amylin/Lilly (AZN) Apr.2005 Type-2 Diabetes (T2D) Twice-daily injection Victoza Novo Nordisk Jan.2010 T2D Once-daily Injection Bydureon AstraZeneca Jan.2012 T2D Once-weekly Injection Tanzeum GSK Apr.2014 T2D Once-weekly Injection Trulicity Eli Lilly Sep.2014 T2D, Cardiovascular (CV) Risk Reduction Once-weekly Injection Saxenda Novo Nordisk Dec.2014 Weight loss Once-daily Injection Adlyxin Sanofi Jul.2016 T2D Once-daily Injection Xultophy Novo Nordisk Nov.2016 T2D Once-daily Injection Ozempic Novo Nordisk Dec.2017 T2D, CV Risk Reduction, CKD Once-weekly Injection/Once-daily Tablet Rybelsus Novo Nordisk Sep.2019 T2D, CV Risk Reduction Once daily Tablet Wegovy Novo Nordisk Jun.2021 Weight loss, CV Risk Reduction, MASH Once-weekly Injection/Once-daily Tablet Mounjaro Eli Lilly May.2022 T2D Once-weekly Injection Zepbound Eli Lilly Nov.2023 Weight loss, Obstructive sleep apnea Once-weekly Injection Foundayo Eli Lilly Apr.1, 2026 Weight loss Once-daily Tablet

With their remarkable ability to lower blood glucose and drive significant weight loss, GLP-1 drugs emerged as one of the most widely discussed topics of 2025, moving from the confines of specialist clinics into the spotlight of celebrity culture. Many celebrities openly shared their weight-loss journeys last year, often crediting medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

Relentless media attention not only shaped public perception but also translated directly into soaring global demand for GLP-1 agonists in 2025. According to Markets and Markets, the global GLP-1 agonists market, valued at $53.74 billion in 2024, rose to $64.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $170.75 billion by 2033.

2025 also marked the FDA approval of the first oral GLP-1 treatment for weight loss in adults. Novo Nordisk's Wegovy - already a household name in its injectable form - received FDA approval for its once-daily pill formulation in December 2025.

For many, especially those with trypanophobia, i.e. the fear of needles, the arrival of the oral GLP-1 drug for weight loss was a welcome relief.

Rising demand for oral GLP-1 weight-loss pills from both patients and doctors is further heating up the race. On April 1, 2026, the FDA approved a second oral contender in the space - Eli Lilly's Foundayo.

As of this writing, there are only two FDA-approved GLP-1 weight-loss drugs in pill formulation and here's how they stack up against each other.

Feature Wegovy Pill (Novo Nordisk) Foundayo (Eli Lilly) Drug type Oral GLP-1 (semaglutide) Oral GLP-1 (orforglipron) How to take Morning, empty stomach with water (up to 4 oz) Any time of day, no food or water restrictions Weight loss Outcomes (study) Lost about 14% body weight in 64 weeks (25 mg dose) Lost about 11.1% body weight in 72 weeks (highest dose 17.2 mg) Study population Adults with obesity or overweight with atleast 1 weight-related condition (no diabetes) Adults with obesity or overweight + comorbidities (no diabetes)

Pricing

Wegovy and Foundayo are priced comparably across their respective dose strengths. In the U.S., both start at approximately $149 per month for lower doses, with costs scaling to $199-$299 per month as dosage increases. At higher doses, the two treatments are roughly equivalent in cost. For eligible patients with insurance coverage, out-of-pocket expenses may be reduced to as low as $25 per month.

Star Performers in the GLP-1 Space

Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy, and Zepbound have firmly established themselves among the top-selling pharmaceutical products globally, reflecting the rapid expansion and commercialization of the GLP-1 therapy class.

Name 2024 Sales 2025 Sales Mounjaro $11.54 Bln $22.97 Bln Ozempic DKK 120.3 Bln ($17.5 Bln) DKK 127.1 Bln ($20 Bln) Zepbound $4.93 Bln $13.54 Bln Wegovy DKK 58.2 Bln ($9.13 Bln) DKK 79.1 Bln ($12.41 Bln)

In 2025, Mounjaro led global GLP-1 drug sales, followed by Ozempic, Zepbound, and Wegovy.

It should be noted that while Ozempic and Mounjaro are officially approved for type 2 diabetes, they are also used off label for weight loss, as clinical trials have consistently shown that both produce significant weight loss as a secondary metabolic benefit. In contrast, Wegovy and Zepbound are specifically approved for chronic weight management, directly targeting obesity treatment.

Entry of the Generics

The entry of generic GLP-1 therapies in the U.S. has so far been limited, with FDA-approved generics available mainly for earlier-generation agents such as Byetta (type 2 diabetes), Victoza (type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular risk reduction), and Saxenda (weight management).

The leading GLP-1 agents, say Ozempic and Wegovy, have patent protection in the U.S. until around 2032, while Mounjaro and Zepbound have patent protection until 2036.

However, patents on Ozempic and Wegovy expired in India last month, and their generic versions have already been rolled out. China will also be launching the generic version of the two drugs in the coming months.

Do GLP-1 drugs carry a Boxed Warning?

GLP-1 drugs are commonly associated with mild to moderate side effects - such as nausea, fatigue, dizziness, and abdominal pain - that are typically manageable with lifestyle adjustments and over-the-counter remedies, as well as rare but serious complications, including Pancreatitis, Acute Kidney Injury, and Bowel Obstruction.

There are also recent reports linking this class of drugs to rare sensory side effects of dysesthesia (unpleasant, abnormal sensation on the skin) and allodynia (pain due to a stimulus that does not normally elicit pain).

Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Mounjaro, and Zepbound also carry a boxed warning for the potential risk of thyroid C-cell tumors, including medullary thyroid carcinoma.

GLP-1's Next Frontier

Since GLP-1 drugs are believed to act on brain regions involved in reward and motivation, they may also have potential in the treatment of substance use disorders, including opioid, alcohol, and nicotine addiction, according to researchers.

In a study of 20 patients with opioid use disorder, those taking liraglutide (Victoza, Saxenda) had about a 40% drop in opioid cravings over three weeks, with the effect seen even at the lowest dose, according to results presented at the 2024 American Association for the Advancement of Science conference. (reported by STAT).

In a nationwide observational Swedish study (2006-2023), people with alcohol use disorder who also had obesity or type 2 diabetes had a lower risk of being hospitalized for alcohol use disorder when they were taking Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus) or Liraglutide. (Victoxa, Saxenda).

Conclusion

With a growing body of evidence supporting additional benefits and a continued rise in prescriptions for approved indications, GLP-1 therapies are poised to sustain strong growth in the years ahead. This momentum is already reshaping the blockbuster drug landscape, as more GLP-1 drugs enter the top 10 list of best-selling drugs, alongside Keytruda, Merck's cancer therapy, which has held the No. 1 position for several years.

Keytruda generated $31.7 billion in sales in 2025, while the second and third spots on the leaderboard were occupied by GLP-1 drugs: Mounjaro with nearly $23 billion and Ozempic with about $20 billion.

So, as GLP-1 drug sales rapidly catch up, the question is no longer if Keytruda will be overtaken well before patent expiry, but when.

Merck, are you listening?