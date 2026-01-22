GLSI Stock Surges After FDA Clears Use Of Commercial GP2 In Phase III Trial

(RTTNews) - Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation [Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.] (GLSI) shares rose 13.86%, trading at $25.39, up $3.09, after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the first commercially manufactured lot of GP2 in its Phase III FLAMINGO-01 clinical trial.

The FDA approval allows Greenwich LifeSciences to use a commercially manufactured GP2 supply capable of producing about 200,000 doses across all U.S. trial sites, strengthening regulatory progress and supporting future commercialization plans for its breast cancer immunotherapy, GLSI-100.

The clearance enables the new GP2 vials to be rolled out in the ongoing FLAMINGO-01 trial in the coming weeks and is seen as an important step toward a potential U.S. biologics license application, marking a key operational and regulatory milestone for the company's late-stage program.

On the day of the announcement, GLSI opened lower before gaining traction as buying interest accelerated, lifting the stock above its prior session close.

Trading volume was unusually heavy, significantly exceeding average daily volume, reflecting strong investor response to the regulatory milestone and its implications for the company's development pathway.

GLSI's 52-week range has shown considerable volatility tied to clinical trial developments, regulatory updates and speculation around future commercialization opportunities for its immunotherapy platform.