GLUCOTRACK ANNOUNCES THE HIRING OF DR. MARK TAPSAK

INDUSTRY VETERAN TO LEAD NEW CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING R&D PROGRAM

Rutherford, NJ, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlucoTrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) ("GlucoTrack” or the "Company”), a medical device and digital health platform company focused on diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that Mark Tapsak, PhD, has joined the Company as Vice President of Sensor Technology, effective immediately.



Mark brings over 25 years of experience in the diabetes industry as a medical device research scientist, focused on polymer synthesis, polymer characterization, medical device design and intellectual property. At GlucoTrack, he will lead the recently announced R&D program for a novel implantable continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) for those with Type 1 diabetes.

Mark joins the Company from Diabetic Health, Inc., a developer of specialty coatings utilized in continuous glucose monitoring sensors and insulin infusion sets, where he served as President. Over his career, Mark held senior positions at several diabetes management companies including as Senior Scientist at Dexcom, Inc. where he oversaw sensor electrochemical performance, biointerface design and membrane technology, and as Senior Chemist at Medtronic, Inc. He has also taught as a Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry and served as the Assistant Dean of Science and Technology and as Dean of Graduate Programs and Sponsored Research at Bloomsburg University. He has authored dozens of industry publications with thousands of citations and is a named inventor of 68 patents, of which over 50 are DexCom assigned patents. He received his Bachelor of Educational Studies in Chemistry and Photographic Sciences from St. Cloud State University and his PhD in Polymer Chemistry from the University of Southern California.

"Mark and I worked together in the early days of development at DexCom, and I am thrilled to be working with him again”, said Paul Goode, CEO and President of GlucoTrack. "By bringing together a veteran team with proficiency in the implantable device and glucose sensing space, we are looking to bring life-changing products to market that are designed to prioritize both health and comfort, enabling freedom from the pain and inconvenience currently plaguing patients with diabetes.”

"GlucoTrack’s approach to advancing solutions for the management of diabetes and prediabetes is both unique and innovative,” said Dr. Tapsak. "I consider myself fortunate to be able to join this exceptional team in developing technology that has the potential to help so many.”

About GlucoTrack, Inc.

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK), (formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc.) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes and prediabetes. The Company’s initial product, GlucoTrack®, is a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring device designed to obtain glucose level measurements without the pain, incremental cost, difficulty, or discomfort of conventional invasive finger stick devices. For more information, please visit http://www.glucotrack.com.

Investor Contact: investors@glucotrack.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "expect”, "plan” and "will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect GlucoTrack’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect GlucoTrack’s results include, but are not limited to, the ability of GlucoTrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including FDA approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to its current and future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in GlucoTrack’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022.



