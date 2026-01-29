Integrity Applications Aktie
GlucoTrack Shares Slide 25% Despite New Patent Awards
(RTTNews) - GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) fell sharply on Thursday, dropping 25.26 percent, or $0.86, to trade at $2.54, despite the company announcing the issuance of three new U.S. patents covering its continuous blood glucose monitoring platform.
The medical device company said the patents strengthen its intellectual property around its fully implantable, multi-year continuous blood glucose monitoring system, including sensor chemistry, intravascular lead design, and low-power electronics, as it advances toward commercialization.
The stock opened at $3.38 after a previous close of $3.41 and traded in a wide range between $2.33 and $3.44 during the session on the Nasdaq. The bid was $2.73 and the ask $3.01.
Trading volume surged to about 13.38 million shares, far above the average volume of 84,247. GlucoTrack's 52-week range is $2.33 to $127.80.
