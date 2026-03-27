GlucoTrack Shares Surge 34% On FDA Submission Progress For Implantable Glucose Monitor

(RTTNews) - GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) shares jumped 34.09 percent, up $0.3699 to $1.4599 on Friday, after the company said it achieved key operational milestones that position it to submit an Investigational Device Exemption application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter of 2026 for its continuous blood glucose monitoring technology.

The stock is currently trading at $1.4599, above its previous close of $1.0900, after opening at $1.3750 on the Nasdaq. Shares traded in a range of $1.2700 to $1.6700 during the session, with volume surging to 23.52 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 0.35 million.

The company highlighted completion of its first-in-human study in Brazil and the launch of a follow-up study in Australia as major steps toward a U.S. clinical program. The company also said it completed U.S. market research showing unmet demand for a fully implantable glucose monitoring system, established a dual-source U.S. manufacturing strategy, and strengthened its management team with executives from major diabetes device makers including Dexcom, Abbott, Senseonics Holdings, and Medtronic.

GlucoTrack's 52-week range is $1.0400 to $17.8800.