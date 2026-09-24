GlucoTrack Stock Rises 27% After Public Offering Announcement

(RTTNews) - GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) is up 26.64 percent, gaining $0.5417 to $2.5717 on Thursday. The move comes after the company announced the pricing of a best-efforts public offering of 169,388 shares of common stock at $2.04 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1,350,220 shares at $2.039 per warrant.

GlucoTrack is currently trading at $2.5717, up from the previous close of $2.03 after opening at $2.43 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $2.38 and $3.25 during the session, with trading volume at 45.93 million shares versus average volume of 1.14 million shares.

The company expects gross proceeds of approximately $3.10 million before placement agent fees and offering expenses. The offering was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules and is expected to close around September 25. Dawson James Securities is acting as the sole placement agent.

Shares have traded between $1.9980 and $136.29 over the past 52 weeks.