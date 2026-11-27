|
27.11.2026 12:50:23
Glycorex(O33.F)Board Sees Two Departures As Johansson And Founder Nilsson Step Down
(RTTNews) - Glycorex Transplantation AB (O33.F) announced that board members Fredrik Johansson and Kurt Nilsson have notified the company of their decisions to step down from the board.
Fredrik Johansson has served on the board since 2023, while Kurt Nilsson founded Glycorex Transplantation and previously held several key positions, including Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.
The company clarified that the two departures are entirely independent of each other and will not affect the board's decision-making capacity.
Johansson said his decision follows the implementation of several changes he had advocated for on behalf of shareholders since 2023. He expressed confidence in the company's ability and expertise to continue its development.
Nilsson said he was stepping down to focus on other activities but would remain involved with the company and continue supporting its operations and management.
Glycorex Chairman Richard Lundin thanked both departing members for their contributions, highlighting Nilsson's significant role in the company's development and its underlying technology platform, as well as Johansson's commitment and perspectives during his board tenure.
Currently, O33.F is trading at EUR 0.12, up 2.07%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Aufschlägen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Handel am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen schließen deutlich im Plus. In Asien waren zum Wochenschluss kräftige Aufschläge zu beobachten.