Glympse Appoints Jonathan Wilde, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer to Advance Biosensor Assay Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glympse, a biotechnology company developing revolutionary technology to diagnose and monitor disease, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Wilde, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Wilde brings extensive experience in the development and launch of molecular-based diagnostics to Glympse as the company expands development of its protein activity biosensor assay platform.

"Jon brings a wealth of experience and strong track record in the field of late-stage molecular diagnostic development," said Caroline Loew, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Glympse. "His addition to the Glympse leadership team strengthens our ability to advance our diagnostic platform, bringing us closer to providing critical diagnostic answers earlier, and with clarity, to patients in need. We look forward to Jon's contributions to our mission of reshaping how disease is detected and diagnosed."

"By measuring protein activity, Glympse is taking an innovative and unique approach to diagnostic technology," said Dr. Wilde. "The company's presentation of this platform last year at AASLD demonstrated not only its potential to detect NASH, but also the platform's broad applicability within the diagnostic space. This is a great opportunity to work alongside an ambitious team dedicated to the goal of advancing groundbreaking technology for the betterment of patients everywhere."

Dr. Wilde brings more than 18 years of experience in the development of molecular assays for the detection and diagnosis of disease. Prior to Glympse, Dr. Wilde was the Vice President, Discovery Research and Collaborations at Veracyte, Inc., where he developed and launched novel genomic platforms for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with suspected thyroid cancer, lung cancer, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Dr. Wilde previously worked in biomarker discovery and subsequent diagnostic development across multiple disease areas at AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline. He has also worked as a consultant to guide the development of molecular diagnostics at pharmaceutical companies such as Owlstone Medical and Cytox Ltd. Dr. Wilde holds a Ph.D. and a B.Sc. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Leeds in the U.K. and completed postdoctoral work at the University of Oxford in the Department of Pharmacology.

About Glympse

Glympse is a biotechnology company focused on optimizing disease diagnosis and monitoring. The company is developing biosensor technology that, from a simple blood draw, can measure the activity of proteins that are uniquely involved in the progression of disease. Using proprietary machine learning algorithms, the Glympse biosensor protease activity assay data is used to generate real-time information about the disease. The lead indication for this technology is non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is currently diagnosed through an invasive liver biopsy procedure. For more information, please visit www.glympsebio.com.

Investor Contact

Matthew Navarro

Glympse

IR@glympsebio.com

Media Contact

David Melamed, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

David.Melamed@russopartnersllc.com

212-845-4225

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glympse-appoints-jonathan-wilde-phd-as-chief-scientific-officer-to-advance-biosensor-assay-platform-301548827.html

SOURCE Glympse Bio