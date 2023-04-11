|
Glynn Capital Hires Thomas McGannon, CFA as Partner on the Investment Team
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glynn Capital is delighted to announce that Thomas McGannon, CFA has joined the firm as a Partner. He will focus on private and public markets investing, and lead capital formation efforts.
Most recently, Thomas was the Chief Investment Officer for a Forbes 400 single family office where he partnered with many successful fund managers and led direct investments in disruptive technology businesses. Prior to his CIO tenure, Mr. McGannon co-founded and jointly led a long/short equity hedge fund that invested in cloud-native software businesses.
David Glynn, Managing Director of Glynn Capital, said, "Thomas is an insightful technology investor with a unique ability to forge meaningful relationships. His consistent passion and enthusiasm has a way of raising the aspirations of those around him. We believe that we are in the early days of a profound era for value creation in cloud-based, AI technologies. We are thrilled to have Thomas join our team to help us seize the opportunities ahead of us."
Thomas graduated from Creighton University and currently lives outside Minneapolis with his wife and four children.
Glynn Capital is focused on investments in leading private and public technology growth companies. The firm seeks to be long-term investors in a limited number of excellent companies with world-class management teams, sustainable business models, and long-term growth potential.
