GM Closes Reservations For Electric Hummer Pickup, SUV

(RTTNews) - General Motors halted taking reservations for the all-electric GMC Hummer pickup and the forthcoming Hummer SUV. The decision comes after more than 90,000 of the vehicles were reserved, reports said.

The company's website shows that "reservations for the GMC HUMMER EV are currently full." The company has asked customers to sign up to know when reservations reopen.

GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, a first-of-its-kind supertruck, dominates terrain with revolutionary features and capabilities, while GMC HUMMER EV SUV combines many of the features of the pickup with the versatility of an SUV, the company said.

According to the company, the design elements are infused with signature cues, from distinctive front lighting, a low-turret roof profile, an upright windshield and unique taillamps.

Closing the reservations would allow the company to fulfill the current list of reserved vehicles, which extends out to at least 2024. The starting prices of the vehicles range between roughly $85,000 and $111,000. GM has recently raised the price of its Hummer EV pickup by $6,250.

At the end of June, GM had sold less than 400 of the vehicles. The SUV version is expected to arrive to dealers and customers in early 2023.

The GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and all-new GMC HUMMER EV SUV2 are coming to life at Factory ZERO in Detroit-Hamtramck in Michigan.

GM had earlier announced a $2.2 billion investment in the plant to fully renovate it to build a variety of all-electric trucks and SUVs. The ongoing renovations at Factory ZERO are part of an overall investment of $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles over the next five years.

In January this year, GM said it would be investing $7 billion in four manufacturing facilities in the state of Michigan, thus making the state the "hub" of electric vehicle development and manufacturing.

GM is rapidly scaling its EV production between 2023 and 2025, driven by the opening of Ultium Cells battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan. GM plans annual production capacity of 1 million EVs in North America by 2025.

In November last year, reports said that GM's defense wing was going to make a prototype of an army vehicle for the US Army based on the GMC Hummer EV.

Peer Ford Motor recently closed down reservations for its electric F-150 Lightning pickup after hitting roughly 200,000 units. The company also raised the starting prices of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup recently as a result of significant material cost increases and other factors.