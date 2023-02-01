DETROIT, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter 2023 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.09 per share payable Thursday, March 16, 2023, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on Friday, March 3, 2023.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gm-declares-quarterly-dividend-301736233.html

SOURCE General Motors Co.