GM Financial Announces 2022 Auction of the Year Winners

GM Financial today named five regional Auction of the Year winners for 2022 and one Most Valuable Auction of the Year winner. These prestigious awards are part of GM Financial’s annual Auction of Excellence program recognizing the nation’s highest-performing auction locations.

"The auctions we work with have spent the past few years navigating many obstacles and going to great lengths to help GM Financial and our purchasing dealers achieve success despite very challenging circumstances,” said Bob Winn, Senior Vice President of Remarketing Solutions.

"With several macroeconomic concerns and a few unique to our industry, these top performers stepped up, prioritizing strong vehicle sales and bettering dealer relationships. Congratulations to these outstanding auctions and thanks for your hard work,” he said.

Selection criteria for these top-auction honorees included performance in retention, operational metrics, presale activities and overall auction operations.

2022 Regional Auction of the Year Winners:

America’s Auto Auction Columbus Fair — Obetz, Ohio

Southern Auto Auction — East Windsor, Connecticut

America’s Auto Auction Lone Star Lubbock — Lubbock, Texas

Manheim Statesville — Statesville, North Carolina

Manheim Denver — Aurora, Colorado

2022 Most Valuable Auction of the Year:

Manheim Pennsylvania — Manheim, Pennsylvania

"Being named GM Financial’s Most Valuable Auction for a fourth consecutive year speaks volumes about our team’s ongoing commitment to serve clients and deliver the results they need and expect,” said Joey Hughes, Manheim Pennsylvania Vice President and General Manager.

"I could not be prouder of our team at Manheim Pennsylvania and their focus on delivering all-around top performance to help our clients achieve their business goals. This recognition truly inspires us, as we move forward and continue to work with GM Financial in the future,” he said.

