GM Financial Canada Takes Over as Program Manager for GM Protection Products

Effective August, 2022, GM Financial Canada assumed responsibility as the program manager for GM Protection products. Inheriting this role from General Motors Canada will allow GM Financial to represent the GM enterprise in the future development and deployment of the Protections business in collaboration with Motors Insurance, which will continue to administer, support and sell the program in-market.

GM Protection products are designed exclusively for GM dealerships, giving dealers the ability to offer their customers peace of mind through superior coverage and customer service. The program also provides vehicle sales and service profit opportunities for GM dealers by helping bring customers back to the dealership for service and maintenance.

This new, collaborative approach will be driven by the strength of GM Financial’s commitment to its dealers and customers. The company expects to enhance the program offering by further developing omnichannel capabilities and adapting coverages to emerging technology. The timing of the transition is important as it will offer customers the ability to purchase integrated adjacent products for newly manufactured EVs.

"This is an opportunity for us to craft the best possible customer experience,” said Howard Cobham, Executive Vice President, GM Financial Canada. "Our focus is solely on GM dealers and our customers. We fundamentally understand our dealers, and we have a vested interest in their success because it ultimately determines our success.”

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly-owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.gmfinancial.com.

