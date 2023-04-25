GM Financial Reports First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. ("GM Financial” or the "Company”) announced net income of $584 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $605 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $962 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Retail loan originations were $9.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $8.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $8.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The outstanding balance of retail finance receivables, net of fees was $67.7 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $65.3 billion at December 31, 2022 and $59.5 billion at March 31, 2022.

Operating lease originations were $3.9 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3.5 billion for both the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022. Leased vehicles, net was $31.8 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $32.7 billion at December 31, 2022 and $36.6 billion at March 31, 2022.

The outstanding balance of commercial finance receivables, net of fees was $10.6 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $11.3 billion at December 31, 2022 and $7.4 billion at March 31, 2022.

Retail finance receivables 31-60 days delinquent were 1.8% of the portfolio at March 31, 2023 and 1.7% at March 31, 2022. Accounts more than 60 days delinquent were 0.5% of the portfolio at both March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.8% of average retail finance receivables for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 0.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company had total available liquidity of $30.8 billion at March 31, 2023, consisting of $4.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $23.0 billion of borrowing capacity on unpledged eligible assets, $0.5 billion of borrowing capacity on committed unsecured lines of credit, $1.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the Junior Subordinated Revolving Credit Facility from GM, and $2.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the GM Revolving 364-Day Credit Facility.

Earnings resulting from the Company's equity investment in joint ventures that conduct automotive finance operations in China were $41 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $25 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $54 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Additional materials addressing the Company’s results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.gmfinancial.com.

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Finance charge income $ 1,368 $ 1,010 Leased vehicle income 1,818 2,066 Other income 156 80 Total revenue 3,343 3,156 Costs and expenses Operating expenses 442 372 Leased vehicle expenses 1,039 855 Provision for loan losses 131 122 Interest expense 1,000 577 Total costs and expenses 2,613 1,926 Equity income 41 54 Income before income taxes 771 1,284 Income tax provision 186 322 Net income (loss) 584 962 Less: cumulative dividends on preferred stock 30 30 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholder $ 555 $ 932 Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in millions) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,352 $ 4,005 Finance receivables, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,152 and $2,096 76,178 74,514 Leased vehicles, net 31,848 32,701 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,180 1,171 Equity in net assets of non-consolidated affiliates 1,725 1,665 Related party receivables 639 495 Other assets 7,643 7,995 Total assets $ 123,565 $ 122,545 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Secured debt $ 41,253 $ 42,131 Unsecured debt 56,814 54,723 Deferred income 2,250 2,248 Related party payables 457 115 Other liabilities 7,590 8,318 Total liabilities 108,364 107,535 Total shareholders' equity 15,201 15,010 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 123,565 $ 122,545 Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Operational and Financial Data (Unaudited, Dollars in millions) Amounts may not add due to rounding Three Months Ended March 31, Originations 2023 2022 Retail finance receivables originations $ 9,104 $ 8,074 Lease originations $ 3,926 $ 3,542

Three Months Ended March 31, Average Earning Assets 2023 2022 Average retail finance receivables $ 66,614 $ 58,827 Average commercial finance receivables 10,762 6,987 Average finance receivables 77,376 65,814 Average leased vehicles, net 32,272 37,249 Average earning assets $ 109,648 $ 103,063

Ending Earning Assets March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Retail finance receivables, net of fees $ 67,704 $ 65,322 Commercial finance receivables, net of fees 10,627 11,288 Leased vehicles, net 31,848 32,701 Ending earning assets $ 110,179 $ 109,311

Finance Receivables March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Retail Retail finance receivables, net of fees $ 67,704 $ 65,322 Less: allowance for loan losses (2,123 ) (2,062 ) Total retail finance receivables, net 65,581 63,260 Commercial Commercial finance receivables, net of fees 10,627 11,288 Less: allowance for loan losses (29 ) (34 ) Total commercial finance receivables, net 10,597 11,254 Total finance receivables, net $ 76,178 $ 74,514

Allowance for Loan Losses March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of retail finance receivables, net of fees 3.1 % 3.2 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of commercial finance receivables, net of fees 0.3 % 0.3 %

Delinquencies March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Loan delinquency as a percentage of ending retail finance receivables: 31 - 60 days 1.8 % 1.7 % Greater than 60 days 0.5 0.5 Total 2.3 % 2.2 %

Three Months Ended March 31, Charge-offs and Recoveries 2023 2022 Charge-offs $ 322 $ 275 Less: recoveries (186 ) (177 ) Net charge-offs $ 136 $ 97 Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average retail finance receivables 0.8 % 0.7 %

Three Months Ended March 31, Operating Expenses 2023 2022 Operating expenses as an annualized percentage of average earning assets 1.6 % 1.5 %

