GM Financial Reports Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results

GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. ("GM Financial” or the "Company”) announced net income of $571 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $584 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $829 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.2 billion, compared to $1.8 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Retail loan originations were $9.1 billion for both the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, compared to $9.0 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Retail loan originations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $18.2 billion, compared to $17.0 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The outstanding balance of retail finance receivables, net of fees was $69.7 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $67.7 billion at March 31, 2023 and $61.2 billion at June 30, 2022.

Operating lease originations were $4.6 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.9 billion for both the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022. Operating lease originations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $8.5 billion, compared to $7.4 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Leased vehicles, net was $31.6 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $31.8 billion at March 31, 2023 and $35.3 billion at June 30, 2022.

The outstanding balance of commercial finance receivables, net of fees was $11.5 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $10.6 billion at March 31, 2023 and $7.7 billion at June 30, 2022.

Retail finance receivables 31-60 days delinquent were 1.8% of the portfolio at both June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022. Accounts more than 60 days delinquent were 0.6% of the portfolio at both June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.8% of average retail finance receivables for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and 0.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, annualized net charge-offs were 0.8%, compared to 0.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company had total available liquidity of $33.0 billion at June 30, 2023, consisting of $5.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $24.2 billion of borrowing capacity on unpledged eligible assets, $0.6 billion of borrowing capacity on committed unsecured lines of credit, $1.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the Junior Subordinated Revolving Credit Facility from GM, and $2.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the GM Revolving 364-Day Credit Facility.

Earnings resulting from the Company's equity investment in joint ventures that conduct automotive finance operations in China were $37 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $41 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $50 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $78 million, compared to $104 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Additional materials addressing the Company’s results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.gmfinancial.com.

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Finance charge income $ 1,490 $ 1,062 $ 2,859 $ 2,072 Leased vehicle income 1,820 1,989 3,638 4,056 Other income 187 95 343 175 Total revenue 3,498 3,146 6,840 6,302 Costs and expenses Operating expenses 456 393 899 766 Leased vehicle expenses 1,011 856 2,050 1,711 Provision for loan losses 167 198 298 320 Interest expense 1,135 642 2,134 1,219 Total costs and expenses 2,768 2,089 5,381 4,016 Equity income 37 50 78 104 Income before income taxes 766 1,106 1,537 2,390 Income tax provision 195 277 382 599 Net income (loss) 571 829 1,155 1,791 Less: cumulative dividends on preferred stock 30 30 59 59 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholder $ 541 $ 799 $ 1,096 $ 1,731 Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in millions) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,182 $ 4,005 Finance receivables, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,202 and $2,096 79,005 74,514 Leased vehicles, net 31,560 32,701 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,184 1,171 Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates 1,667 1,665 Related party receivables 605 495 Other assets 8,969 7,995 Total assets $ 128,173 $ 122,545 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Secured debt $ 42,004 $ 42,131 Unsecured debt 59,614 54,723 Deferred income 2,303 2,248 Related party payables 318 115 Other liabilities 8,650 8,318 Total liabilities 112,888 107,535 Total shareholders' equity 15,284 15,010 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 128,173 $ 122,545 Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Operational and Financial Data (Unaudited, Dollars in millions) Amounts may not add due to rounding Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Originations 2023 2022 2023 2022 Retail finance receivables originations $ 9,102 $ 8,961 $ 18,206 $ 17,035 Lease originations $ 4,585 $ 3,870 $ 8,511 $ 7,412 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Average Earning Assets 2023 2022 2023 2022 Average retail finance receivables $ 68,705 $ 60,451 $ 67,664 $ 59,624 Average commercial finance receivables 10,954 7,716 10,891 7,345 Average finance receivables 79,659 68,167 78,555 66,969 Average leased vehicles, net 31,680 35,998 31,994 36,630 Average earning assets $ 111,339 $ 104,165 $ 110,549 $ 103,598

Ending Earning Assets June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Retail finance receivables, net of fees $ 69,722 $ 65,322 Commercial finance receivables, net of fees 11,485 11,288 Leased vehicles, net 31,560 32,701 Ending earning assets $ 112,767 $ 109,311 Finance Receivables June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Retail Retail finance receivables, net of fees $ 69,722 $ 65,322 Less: allowance for loan losses (2,166 ) (2,062 ) Total retail finance receivables, net 67,557 63,260 Commercial Commercial finance receivables, net of fees 11,485 11,288 Less: allowance for loan losses (36 ) (34 ) Total commercial finance receivables, net 11,449 11,254 Total finance receivables, net $ 79,005 $ 74,514

Allowance for Loan Losses June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of retail finance receivables, net of fees 3.1 % 3.2 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of commercial finance receivables, net of fees 0.3 % 0.3 % Delinquencies June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Loan delinquency as a percentage of ending retail finance receivables: 31 - 60 days 1.8 % 1.8 % Greater than 60 days 0.6 0.6 Total 2.5 % 2.4 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Charge-offs and Recoveries 2023 2022 2023 2022 Charge-offs $ 323 $ 247 $ 645 $ 521 Less: recoveries (191 ) (161 ) (377 ) (339 ) Net charge-offs $ 132 $ 86 $ 269 $ 183 Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average retail finance receivables 0.8 % 0.6 % 0.8 % 0.6 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Operating Expenses 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses as an annualized percentage of average earning assets 1.6 % 1.5 % 1.6 % 1.5 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724437467/en/