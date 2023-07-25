25.07.2023 12:35:00

GM Financial Reports Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results

GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. ("GM Financial” or the "Company”) announced net income of $571 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $584 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $829 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.2 billion, compared to $1.8 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Retail loan originations were $9.1 billion for both the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, compared to $9.0 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Retail loan originations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $18.2 billion, compared to $17.0 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The outstanding balance of retail finance receivables, net of fees was $69.7 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $67.7 billion at March 31, 2023 and $61.2 billion at June 30, 2022.

Operating lease originations were $4.6 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.9 billion for both the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022. Operating lease originations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $8.5 billion, compared to $7.4 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Leased vehicles, net was $31.6 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $31.8 billion at March 31, 2023 and $35.3 billion at June 30, 2022.

The outstanding balance of commercial finance receivables, net of fees was $11.5 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $10.6 billion at March 31, 2023 and $7.7 billion at June 30, 2022.

Retail finance receivables 31-60 days delinquent were 1.8% of the portfolio at both June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022. Accounts more than 60 days delinquent were 0.6% of the portfolio at both June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.8% of average retail finance receivables for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and 0.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, annualized net charge-offs were 0.8%, compared to 0.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company had total available liquidity of $33.0 billion at June 30, 2023, consisting of $5.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $24.2 billion of borrowing capacity on unpledged eligible assets, $0.6 billion of borrowing capacity on committed unsecured lines of credit, $1.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the Junior Subordinated Revolving Credit Facility from GM, and $2.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the GM Revolving 364-Day Credit Facility.

Earnings resulting from the Company's equity investment in joint ventures that conduct automotive finance operations in China were $37 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $41 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $50 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $78 million, compared to $104 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Additional materials addressing the Company’s results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.gmfinancial.com.

General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited, in millions)

 
 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance charge income

$

1,490

 

$

1,062

 

$

2,859

 

$

2,072

Leased vehicle income

 

1,820

 

 

1,989

 

 

3,638

 

 

4,056

Other income

 

187

 

 

95

 

 

343

 

 

175

Total revenue

 

3,498

 

 

3,146

 

 

6,840

 

 

6,302

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

456

 

 

393

 

 

899

 

 

766

Leased vehicle expenses

 

1,011

 

 

856

 

 

2,050

 

 

1,711

Provision for loan losses

 

167

 

 

198

 

 

298

 

 

320

Interest expense

 

1,135

 

 

642

 

 

2,134

 

 

1,219

Total costs and expenses

 

2,768

 

 

2,089

 

 

5,381

 

 

4,016

Equity income

 

37

 

 

50

 

 

78

 

 

104

Income before income taxes

 

766

 

 

1,106

 

 

1,537

 

 

2,390

Income tax provision

 

195

 

 

277

 

 

382

 

 

599

Net income (loss)

 

571

 

 

829

 

 

1,155

 

 

1,791

Less: cumulative dividends on preferred stock

 

30

 

 

30

 

 

59

 

 

59

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholder

$

541

 

$

799

 

$

1,096

 

$

1,731

 

Amounts may not add due to rounding.

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in millions)

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,182

 

$

4,005

Finance receivables, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,202 and $2,096

 

79,005

 

 

74,514

Leased vehicles, net

 

31,560

 

 

32,701

Goodwill and intangible assets

 

1,184

 

 

1,171

Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates

 

1,667

 

 

1,665

Related party receivables

 

605

 

 

495

Other assets

 

8,969

 

 

7,995

Total assets

$

128,173

 

$

122,545

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Secured debt

$

42,004

 

$

42,131

Unsecured debt

 

59,614

 

 

54,723

Deferred income

 

2,303

 

 

2,248

Related party payables

 

318

 

 

115

Other liabilities

 

8,650

 

 

8,318

Total liabilities

 

112,888

 

 

107,535

Total shareholders' equity

 

15,284

 

 

15,010

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

128,173

 

$

122,545

 

Amounts may not add due to rounding.

     

Operational and Financial Data

(Unaudited, Dollars in millions)

Amounts may not add due to rounding

     

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

Originations

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Retail finance receivables originations

 

$

9,102

 

$

8,961

 

$

18,206

 

$

17,035

Lease originations

 

$

4,585

 

$

3,870

 

$

8,511

 

$

7,412

         
 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

Average Earning Assets

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Average retail finance receivables

 

$

68,705

 

$

60,451

 

$

67,664

 

$

59,624

Average commercial finance receivables

 

 

10,954

 

 

7,716

 

 

10,891

 

 

7,345

Average finance receivables

 

 

79,659

 

 

68,167

 

 

78,555

 

 

66,969

Average leased vehicles, net

 

 

31,680

 

 

35,998

 

 

31,994

 

 

36,630

Average earning assets

 

$

111,339

 

$

104,165

 

$

110,549

 

$

103,598

         
 

Ending Earning Assets

June 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Retail finance receivables, net of fees

$

69,722

 

 

$

65,322

 

Commercial finance receivables, net of fees

 

11,485

 

 

 

11,288

 

Leased vehicles, net

 

31,560

 

 

 

32,701

 

Ending earning assets

$

112,767

 

 

$

109,311

 

 
 

Finance Receivables

June 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Retail

 

 

 

Retail finance receivables, net of fees

$

69,722

 

 

$

65,322

 

Less: allowance for loan losses

 

(2,166

)

 

 

(2,062

)

Total retail finance receivables, net

 

67,557

 

 

 

63,260

 

Commercial

 

 

 

Commercial finance receivables, net of fees

 

11,485

 

 

 

11,288

 

Less: allowance for loan losses

 

(36

)

 

 

(34

)

Total commercial finance receivables, net

 

11,449

 

 

 

11,254

 

Total finance receivables, net

$

79,005

 

 

$

74,514

 

 

Allowance for Loan Losses

June 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of retail finance receivables, net of fees

3.1

%

 

3.2

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of commercial finance receivables, net of fees

0.3

%

 

0.3

%

 

Delinquencies

June 30, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

Loan delinquency as a percentage of ending retail finance receivables:

 

 

 

31 - 60 days

1.8

%

 

1.8

%

Greater than 60 days

0.6

 

 

0.6

 

Total

2.5

%

 

2.4

%

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

Charge-offs and Recoveries

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Charge-offs

$

323

 

 

$

247

 

 

$

645

 

 

$

521

 

Less: recoveries

 

(191

)

 

 

(161

)

 

 

(377

)

 

 

(339

)

Net charge-offs

$

132

 

 

$

86

 

 

$

269

 

 

$

183

 

Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average retail finance receivables

 

0.8

%

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

0.6

%

       
 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

Operating Expenses

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Operating expenses as an annualized percentage of average earning assets

 

1.6

%

 

 

1.5

%

 

 

1.6

%

 

 

1.5

%

       

 

