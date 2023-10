GM Financial to Release Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results

GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. ("GM Financial” or the "Company”) will release its third quarter 2023 operating results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

The press release and earnings presentation for fixed income investors will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.gmfinancial.com. Questions on the materials should be directed to GM Financial’s Investor Relations Department.

The company’s subsequent earnings announcements are scheduled as follows:

Q4 and full-year 2023 – Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Q1 2024 – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.gmfinancial.com.

