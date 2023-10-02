|
02.10.2023 21:27:00
GM Financial to Release Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results
GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. ("GM Financial” or the "Company”) will release its third quarter 2023 operating results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
The press release and earnings presentation for fixed income investors will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.gmfinancial.com. Questions on the materials should be directed to GM Financial’s Investor Relations Department.
The company’s subsequent earnings announcements are scheduled as follows:
- Q4 and full-year 2023 – Tuesday, January 30, 2024
- Q1 2024 – Tuesday, April 23, 2024
About GM Financial
General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.gmfinancial.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231002966288/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AmeriCredit Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AmeriCredit Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Shutdown verhindert: Wall Street uneins -- ATX schließt tief im Minus -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Japanische Börse letztlich tiefer - Feiertagspause in Shanghai und Hongkong
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte deutliche Abschläge, der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls klar nach. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich. An der japanischen Börse waren am Montag letztlich Verluste zu beobachten.