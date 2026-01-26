General Motors Aktie

General Motors für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C9CM / ISIN: US37045V1008

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.01.2026 17:08:20

GM Integrates Electrify America Fast Charging Into MyBrand Apps

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) has announced on Monday, that drivers of its electric vehicles can now access Electrify America's public charging network directly through the myChevrolet, myGMC, and myCadillac mobile applications. This integration aims to streamline the charging experience for GM EV owners.

The new feature allows customers to locate, plan, and pay for charging at more than 5,000 Electrify America DC fast-charging stations nationwide, including the company's Hyper-Fast 350-kW chargers.

Through the branded mobile apps, drivers can check real-time charger availability, plan routes with charging stops, monitor their charging sessions, and complete payments within a single platform.

GM is currently trading at $80.07, up $0.39 or 0.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu General Motors

mehr Nachrichten