GM Investment Arm Makes Strategic Investment In Lithion's Series A Financing Round

(RTTNews) - Lithion Recycling Inc. and General Motors Co. (GM) announced that GM Ventures has made a strategic investment in Lithion's Series A financing round, supporting a new GM-Lithion partnership agreement to pursue a circular battery ecosystem using Lithion's battery recycling technology.

"GM is aggressively scaling battery cell and EV production in North America to reach our target of more than 1 million units of annual capacity by 2025, and we plan to eliminate tailpipe emissions from all our new light-duty vehicles by 2035 - so we are building a supply chain and recycling strategy that can grow with us," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

In 2023, Lithion will launch its first commercial recycling operations. In 2025, it will launch first hydrometallurgical plant.