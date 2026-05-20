General Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A1C9CM / ISIN: US37045V1008
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20.05.2026 16:30:00
GM Is Cranking Up U.S. Investments Again. This Time, It's Great News.
It was only about five years ago that General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced to the world that it would invest $35 billion in electric vehicle (EV) and autonomous vehicle (AV) development and infrastructure.While many investors applauded the future-looking move, that was soon replaced with regret. Shifting consumer demand, changing government policies, and an aggressive scaleback of those EV ambitions led to billions in EV-related write-downs and charges for the automaker. Well, GM is cranking up some U.S. investments again, except this time the price tag is much less frightening, and its purpose is much more important for near-term profits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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