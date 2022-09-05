GM Is Finally Paying a Dividend Again. Is the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the value of its stock down about 36% this year, General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced a share buyback and reinstated the dividend. Investors will get a dividend from GM of $0.09 every quarter, or $0.36 annually, making the stock yield a little under 1%. The corporation is also repurchasing up to $5 billion in shares.These moves appears to have helped boost its flagging stock price, which has subsequently increased from its 52-week low of $30.33 to almost $40. However, that is below the 52-week high of $67.21. What more could lie ahead of GM? Let's find out.General Motors' aggressive electric vehicle (EV) plans should keep it at the head of the pack among automakers. Its Ultium EV platform is the heart of GM's EV strategy, underpinning the GMC Hummer EV truck and SUV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV. It's also underneath the Chevrolet Equinox EV and Blazer EV, both due in 2023.Continue reading