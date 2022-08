GM Is Revving Up: A Bullish Sign for the Economy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As broader-market indices turned red on Friday, General Motors (NYSE: GM) investors were likely cheering. The stock moved higher on news that the auto company is bringing back its dividend and expanding its share repurchase authorization. In addition, the company announced plans for significant investments to grow its business in the coming years. The moves imply that GM is confident in the company's future, giving shareholders a reason to be incrementally more optimistic.Here's a closer look at GM's move to return more capital to its shareholders and double down on its growth plans. More importantly, we'll take a look at why investors should be happy with this news.In April of 2020, GM suspended its quarterly dividend payment amid uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. More than two years later, GM is bringing back a payout, albeit at a significantly reduced level. GM will pay out a quarterly dividend of $0.09 starting next month. This is down from its former quarterly dividend of $0.38. Continue reading