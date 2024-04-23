GM Lifts FY24 Earnings View After Higher Q1 Results; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Automajor General Motors Co. (GM), while reporting higher first-quarter results, on Tuesday raised its forecast for fiscal 2024 earnings.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, GM shares were gaining around 3.5 percent to trade at $44.70.

For the full year, the company now expects net income attributable to stockholders of $10.1 billion to $11.5 billion, higher than previously expected $9.8 billion to $11.2 billion.

Earnings per share are now expected to be $8.94 to $9.94, and adjusted earnings are now expected to be $9.00 to $10.00. Previously, the company projected earnings of $8.50 to $9.50 per share, both on a reported and adjusted basis.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $9.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In its first quarter, GM's profit increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.97 billion, or $2.56 per share, compared with $2.37 billion, or $1.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $3.04 billion or $2.62 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6 percent to $43.01 billion from $39.99 billion last year. The Street is looking for revenues of $41.88 billion for the quarter.

