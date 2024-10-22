|
22.10.2024 13:00:46
GM Lifts FY24 EPS View After Q3 Beats Market; Stock Up In Pre-market - Update
(RTTNews) - Shares of General Motors Co. (GM) were gaining around 3 percent in pre-market activity on the NYSE after the automajor raised its fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings view in line or above market estimates. This was after reporting higher third-quarter earnings per share and sales, above the Street.
For fiscal 2024, the company now expects net income attributable to stockholders of $10.4 billion to $11.1 billion, compared to previous outlook of $10.0 billion to $11.4 billion.
Earnings per share is now expected to be $9.14 to $9.64, compared to earlier estimate of $8.93 to $9.93.
Adjusted earnings per share are now projected to be between $10.00 and $10.50, compared to previous estimate of $9.50 to $10.50.
Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Further, the company now expects adjusted EBIT, a key earnings metric, of $14.0 billion to $15.0 billion, while previous outlook was $13.0 billion to $15.0 billion.
GM said its 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company's battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.
In its third quarter, net income attributable to common stockholders edged down 0.3 percent to $3.029 billion from last year's $3.038 billion.
Earnings per share, however, climbed 21.8 percent to $2.68 from $2.20 last year on lower sharecount. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.96, compared to prior year's $2.28.
Revenues for the quarter grew 10.5 percent to $48.76 billion from prior year's $44.13 billion.
The Street was looking for earnings of $2.43 per share on sales of $44.58 billion for the quarter.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, GM shares were gaining around 2.9 percent to trade at $50.37.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu General Motorsmehr Nachrichten
|
22.10.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Dienstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Richtungslos - GM und Philipp Morris in Hausselaune (Dow Jones)
|
22.10.24
|General Motors erwartet höheren Jahresgewinn nach starkem Quartal - GM-Aktie klettert kräftig (dpa-AFX)
|
22.10.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Mittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 legt zum Handelsstart den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.24
|MÄRKTE USA/Leichter - Verizon sehr schwach - 3M und GM sehr fest (Dow Jones)
|
22.10.24
|Ausblick: General Motors zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu General Motorsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|General Motors
|48,53
|-1,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben mehrheitlich nach.