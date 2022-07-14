GM, Pilot Co. Collaborate To Build National DC Fast Charging Network

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) and Pilot Co. (Pilot and Flying J) announced Thursday that they are collaborating on a national DC fast charging network that will be installed, operated and maintained by EVgo through its eXtend offering.

This network of 2,000 charging stalls, co-branded "Pilot Flying J" and "Ultium Charge 360", will be powered by EVgo eXtend and open to all EV brands at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

GM customers will receive special benefits like exclusive reservations, discounts on charging, a streamlined charging process through Plug and Charge and integration into GM's vehicle brand apps providing real-time charger availability and help with route planning.

The Pilot and Flying J travel centers plan to feature numerous fast charging stalls provided by EVgo, including high power fast chargers capable of offering up to 350 kW. EVgo is also working with GM to add more than 3,250 fast chargers in American cities and suburbs by the end of 2025.

Many of these sites will feature canopies to help protect customers from the elements while charging, as well as pull-through capability allowing convenient charging for electric pickup trucks and SUVs pulling trailers.

This collaboration will help accelerate the widespread adoption of EVs, increase access to charging and help enable long-distance electric travel of people and vehicles across the U.S. It will help build out the nation's charging infrastructure, particularly along American highways, connecting urban and rural communities, the East and West Coasts and different metropolitan areas.