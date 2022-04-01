GM Q1 U.S. Vehicle Sales Down 20.1%

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) sold 512,846 vehicles in the United States in the first quarter of 2022, down 20.1% from 642,250 vehicles in the prior year.

"Supply chain disruptions are not fully behind us, but we expect to continue outperforming 2021 production levels, especially in the second half of the year." said Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president, GM North America.

GM estimates total light vehicle SAAR for the first quarter was 14.1 million, down from 16.8 million a year ago, due to lower inventory and production levels.

GM's production in North America has increased sequentially each quarter since the end of September 2021, and the company ended the first quarter with 273,760 vehicles in dealer inventory, including in-transit units, which are rising.

According to the company, more than 40% of U.S. retail customers in the full-size pickup market bought Chevrolet and GMC trucks during the first quarter, while full-size SUV retail share approached 70%.