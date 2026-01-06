General Motors Aktie
06.01.2026 02:54:39
GM Q4 U.S. Vehicle Sales Down 6.9%
(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) reported that its U.S. vehicle sales were 703,001 units in the fourth quarter, down 6.9% from 755,160 units in the prior year. EV sales fell 43% to 25,219 units. This followed record high third quarter EV sales reflecting the surge in "pull ahead" purchases before the expiration of the federal tax credit.
GM's Full-year U.S. vehicle sales were 2.85 million units, up 5.5% from the previous year.
In 2025, GM sold nearly 700,000 Chevrolet and Buick models with starting prices below $30,000. GM Envolve sales to fleet & commercial customers grew 8% in 2025.
