GM Secures Energy Required To Achieve Renewable Energy Goal
(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) Wednesday announced the finalization of energy sourcing agreements required to secure 100% of the energy needed to power all its U.S. facilities by 2025.
The company said that this is in line with the accelerated target announced in September 2021, which is 5 years ahead of the 2030 target announced in early 2021 and 25 years ahead of the initial target of 2050, set in 2016.
By achieving this accelerated goal, GM expects to avoid the production of an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that would have been produced between 2025 and 2030, equal to the emissions produced by burning 1 billion pounds of coal.
"We believe it is critical — to ourselves, to our customers and to the future of the planet — to step up our efforts and reach ambitious targets that move us closer to a more sustainable world," says Kristen Siemen, GM chief sustainability officer. "Securing the renewable energy we need to achieve our goal demonstrates tangible progress in reducing our emissions in all aspects of our business, ultimately moving us closer to our vision of a future with zero emissions."
