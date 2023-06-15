|
15.06.2023 16:34:39
GM Statement
FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
GENERAL MEETING STATEMENT
15 JUNE 2023
The Board of Foresight Vct plc is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 15 June 2023 the following ordinary resolution was duly passed on a show of hands:
That the Proposals (as defined in, and details of which are set out in, the circular issued to the Company’s shareholders dated 18 May 2023) be and hereby are approved and that the Company be authorised to enter into the Deed of Amendment (as defined in that circular).
Proxy votes were received in respect of 10,299,725 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.21% of the issued share capital as at 13 June 2023. The proxy voting was as follows:
|Votes For (%)
|Votes at Discretion of Chair (%)
|Votes Against (%)
|78.33%
|9.69%
|11.98%
A copy of the resolution passed at the General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181
