GM Stock: Time to Back Up the Truck?

If there was a Rodney Dangerfield of stocks, General Motors (NYSE: GM) would make a good candidate. The venerable automaker, as Mr. Dangerfield might say, gets no respect. While the company has made smart investments in electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) and delivered strong profit growth, the stock has gone absolutely nowhere in the last decade. Just take a look at the chart below.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel