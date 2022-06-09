GM To Begin Production Of Chevrolet Tracker SUV In Argentina In July: Reuters

(RTTNews) - Auto major General Motors Co (GM) plans to begin production of its Chevrolet Tracker SUV in Argentina next month, Reuters reported citing the company and the Argentine government.

GM senior vice president and president of GM International Shilpan Amin discussed production plans with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez in a meeting in Los Angeles.

As per the report, the company's goal is to export the new vehicle to other Latin American countries, mainly to Brazil and Colombia, where 80% of the production will be destined.

Till now the popular Chevrolet Tracker was coming to Argentina from Brazil, where the automaker started the production in 2020.

In 2017, the company reportedly had announced its plans to invest $300 million in its Argentina operations to build a new Chevrolet model at its Alvear plant in Argentina's northeastern Santa Fe province. Earlier, between 2014 and 2016, the company had invested $740 million in the plant.