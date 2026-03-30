GM To Boost Heavy-Duty Truck Output At Michigan Plant Amid Strong Demand

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) reportedly plans to increase production of its heavy-duty pickup trucks at its Flint Assembly plant in Michigan, citing continued strong demand despite rising fuel prices.

The facility will operate six days a week starting in June, up from the current five-day schedule. The plant currently runs three shifts around the clock, producing heavy-duty versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

GM sold about 320,000 Silverado and Sierra heavy-duty trucks in the U.S. last year, underscoring resilient demand for its most profitable pickup models.

The move comes even as fuel prices remain elevated following geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and vehicle prices hover near $50,000. Despite these pressures, GM said it has not seen a significant shift in customer demand tied to higher fuel costs.

The Flint Assembly plant, operational since 1947, is a key manufacturing hub for GM's heavy-duty trucks, with roughly 1,100 vehicles produced per day, according to union officials.