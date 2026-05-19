General Motors Aktie
WKN DE: A1C9CM / ISIN: US37045V1008
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19.05.2026 17:58:00
GM to Pay $12.75 Million Penalty for Selling Driver Data. That's Good News for GM Investors.
Advanced electric vehicle (EV) platforms, and the possibility of truly driverless vehicle development, combined with software-defined vehicles bring a wave of possible new revenue streams for automakers such as General Motors (NYSE: GM). One of those tantalizing new revenue streams is the ability to collect more consumer data, and potentially sell it or use it to develop a better product.Now, GM faces a multimillion-dollar penalty for selling consumer data illegally. This is actually a positive development for a reason you might not expect.General Motors reached a settlement with prosecutors in California for $12.75 million that bars the Detroit automaker from selling driving data for five years. If this is news to you -- and it might be, because a $13 million settlement for a global juggernaut automaker is a drop in the bucket -- here are the specifics and why it matters. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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