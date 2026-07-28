GMEX Robotics To Acquire 30% Of MediaMeta In Cash-And-Stock Deal; Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - GMEX Robotics Corp. (GMEX) said Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a 30% stake in Alpha Meta AI Pte. Ltd, which operates as MediaMeta.

Under the share purchase agreement, GMEX will pay a combination of cash and GMEX common shares. GMEX also has an option to acquire additional shares that could give it a controlling stake.

The transaction includes a revenue target of more than $52.6 million over the next five years. GMEX is entitled to a partial refund of the consideration if the target is not met.

MediaMeta operates mediamata.ai and develops social-intelligence artificial intelligence and human-behavioral modeling.

GMEX said the deal gives it exclusive, perpetual, royalty-free rights to use MediaMeta's technology for its robotics business.

The technology could be integrated into AI-powered robotics for use in consumer, hospitality, healthcare, assisted-living, education and retail environments, GMEX said.

The deal is subject to legal, financial, tax and commercial due diligence, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

On the Nasdaq, shares of GMEX are currently losing 15.00 percent, changing hands at $1.5300.