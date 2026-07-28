Fitell a Aktie
WKN DE: A426JG / ISIN: VGG3514S1048
|
28.07.2026 16:09:07
GMEX Robotics To Acquire 30% Of MediaMeta In Cash-And-Stock Deal; Shares Fall
(RTTNews) - GMEX Robotics Corp. (GMEX) said Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a 30% stake in Alpha Meta AI Pte. Ltd, which operates as MediaMeta.
Under the share purchase agreement, GMEX will pay a combination of cash and GMEX common shares. GMEX also has an option to acquire additional shares that could give it a controlling stake.
The transaction includes a revenue target of more than $52.6 million over the next five years. GMEX is entitled to a partial refund of the consideration if the target is not met.
MediaMeta operates mediamata.ai and develops social-intelligence artificial intelligence and human-behavioral modeling.
GMEX said the deal gives it exclusive, perpetual, royalty-free rights to use MediaMeta's technology for its robotics business.
The technology could be integrated into AI-powered robotics for use in consumer, hospitality, healthcare, assisted-living, education and retail environments, GMEX said.
The deal is subject to legal, financial, tax and commercial due diligence, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
On the Nasdaq, shares of GMEX are currently losing 15.00 percent, changing hands at $1.5300.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fitell Corporation Registered Shs -A-
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Fitell Corporation Registered Shs -A-
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut und KI-Sorgen: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX zum Handelsende tiefer -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend im Minus - Nikkei und KOSPI sacken kräftig ab
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am Dienstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zweigeteilt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag mehrheitlich bergab.