General Maritime Aktie

General Maritime für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 589867 / ISIN: MHY2692M1030

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13.05.2026 07:48:50

GMR Solutions Prices IPO Of 31.91 Mln Shares At $15/shr

(RTTNews) - GMR Solutions Inc. (GMR), a provider of emergency medical services, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,914,893 Class A common shares at $15 per share.

The Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 13, under the symbol "GMRS".

The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,787,233 shares to cover over-allotments.

GMR plans to use the net proceeds to redeem certain outstanding shares of Series B preferred stock.

Remaining net proceeds, along with funds from a $500.0 million concurrent private placement transaction and cash on hand, will repay a portion of borrowings under Global Medical Response, Inc.'s first lien term loan due 2032, the company said in a statement.

The offering is expected to close on May 14.

J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets LLC, BofA Securities, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Morgan Stanley, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-runners for the offering.

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