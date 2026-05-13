General Maritime Aktie
WKN DE: 589867 / ISIN: MHY2692M1030
|
13.05.2026 07:48:50
GMR Solutions Prices IPO Of 31.91 Mln Shares At $15/shr
(RTTNews) - GMR Solutions Inc. (GMR), a provider of emergency medical services, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,914,893 Class A common shares at $15 per share.
The Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 13, under the symbol "GMRS".
The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,787,233 shares to cover over-allotments.
GMR plans to use the net proceeds to redeem certain outstanding shares of Series B preferred stock.
Remaining net proceeds, along with funds from a $500.0 million concurrent private placement transaction and cash on hand, will repay a portion of borrowings under Global Medical Response, Inc.'s first lien term loan due 2032, the company said in a statement.
The offering is expected to close on May 14.
J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets LLC, BofA Securities, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Morgan Stanley, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-runners for the offering.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu General Maritime Corp.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu General Maritime Corp.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX am Feiertag weiter auf Erholungskurs -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Auch am deutschen Markt geht es nach oben. Der US-Markt dürfte höher eröffnen. In Fernost bewegten Trump und Gewinnmitnahmen die Börsen.