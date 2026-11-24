(RTTNews) - GMR Solutions Inc. (GMRS) shares are up 7.99 percent, gaining $0.82 to $11.13 on Tuesday, after the company announced that its Board of Directors had authorized a share repurchase program of upto $75 million of its Class A common stock.

GMRS is currently trading at $11.13, up from the previous close of $10.31 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $10.61 and $11.35 during the session, with volume of approximately 294,312 shares, compared with an average volume of 1.00 million. Its 52-week range is $9.00 to $15.98.

The company will use cash on hand for buybacks, which may occur via open-market transactions or other methods. The program, running through November 22, 2027, does not require repurchasing a set amount and can be suspended anytime. CEO Nick Loporcaro highlighted the strong cash position and long-term confidence, while maintaining a goal of net leverage at or below 3.0 times by end-2027.