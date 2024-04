GM's Answer to Tesla's FSD Is Back!

General Motors (NYSE: GM) has been mostly silent about its autonomous vehicle unit Cruise over the past six months, but we received some big news on Tuesday. Mapping will begin in the Phoenix area with the ultimate goal of getting fully autonomous vehicles back on the road. Travis Hoium covers the latest and the investing takeaways in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 10, 2024. The video was published on April 10, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel