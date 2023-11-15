|
15.11.2023 03:28:48
GM’s Cruise suspends supervised and manual car trips, expands probes
GENERAL Motors’ (GM) Cruise driverless car unit said on Tuesday (Nov 14) it will pause all supervised and manual car trips in the US and expand the scope of investigations at the robotaxi operator in the aftermath of an accident that initially led to the suspension of driverless vehicle operations.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
