GMS Inc Q4 Earnings Beat View; Authorized To Buy Back Up To $200 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - GMS Inc. (GMS) on Thursday said its net income in the fourth quarter increased more than 100% to $76.5 million, or $1.75 per share from $33.75 million, or $0.77 per share, a year ago, driven by strong residential demand and an inflationary pricing environment.

GMS distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $91.3 million or $2.09 per share, that beat the average estimate of 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $1.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter increased 38.2% year-on-year to $1.289 billion. The consensus estimate stood at $1.26 billion.

Additionally, the company's Board has authorized a share buyback of up to $200 million, replacing the previous one of $75 million, commenced in 2018.

Looking forward, John C. Turner, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of GMS commented, "We remain optimistic about the year ahead, which, despite rising rates, is supported by a continuing fundamental underbuild of residential housing stock as well as signs of an improving commercial market."