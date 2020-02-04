GMV SYNCROMATICS selects new CEO

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GMV Syncromatics, the Los Angeles-based Intelligent Transportation Systems company, has announced the appointment of Rich "Arch" Archuleta as CEO. In his new position, effective January 13, 2020, Archuleta will be GMV Syncromatics' top executive. Archuleta is replacing Ian Sephton who, after seven years as CEO, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of GMV Syncromatics.

Archuleta is a highly accomplished technology executive. His 26-year HP career began in semiconductor research, and he soon gained a reputation as a strategic business leader. He re-booted HP's struggling notebook PC business, was subsequently named Mobile Computing's "Person of the Year" and was launched into larger GM roles within HP. Archuleta's management roles at HP included product and operating responsibilities across multiple units of the $4 billion business.

In 2007 Archuleta was appointed CEO of Plastic Logic, a company he grew from 30 to 400 employees with a research office in Cambridge, a product development department in Silicon Valley, a display factory in Dresden, and operations near Moscow. Afterwards he worked as a consultant to diverse technological companies.

Archuleta boasts a strong grasp of technology solutions, an outstanding track record of strong customer relationships, and a sterling market reputation. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and an Executive Development Program Diploma from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Archuleta has also written book chapters, technical articles, and patents. He has participated in numerous business and trade-press interviews (e.g. WSJ, NY Times, The Economist, Fortune, Forbes), on-camera television interviews (e.g. CNBC, Fox News), as well as panels at industry trade shows and conferences (including CES, Rutberg Wireless Influencers, and Churchill Club).

GMV Syncromatics, a company of the technology multinational GMV, currently provides its Intelligent Transportation System solutions to over 130 operators and public transit authorities in 25 different states across the United States. Its clients include the City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) and the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro).

For Archuleta this new stage of his professional career represents an exciting opportunity to apply his experience and skills. "I am thrilled to join the GMV Syncromatics team at a time when the company is expanding across the country. As the company grows with new customers, products, and employees, I believe we are well-positioned to be the premier ITS provider in the United States."

