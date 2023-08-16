GN Store Nord delivered strong organic growth in GN Hearing and solid sequential growth in GN Audio generating DKK 622 million positive free cash flow. Financial guidance updated

- - GN Store Nord

GN executed strongly across the company despite continued challenging market conditions in GN Audio. GN increased revenue by 4% compared to Q1 2023, equal to an organic revenue growth of -8% due to a high comparison base from last year

Adj. EBITA was DKK 404 million, equal to an adj. EBITA margin improvement of 3.2 percentage points compared to Q1 2023 (decline of 3.4 percentage points compared to Q2 2022)

Due to a relentless focus on balance sheet items, free cash flow excl. M&A was DKK 622 million

On May 24, GN announced its new capital plan including a private placing of 17 million shares. Following the successful placing, new debt facilities, the ongoing disposal program and operational measures, GN has effectively pushed all material debt maturities from 2024 and 2025 to 2026

Reflecting the guidance updates for GN Hearing and GN Audio, GN Store Nord’s organic revenue growth guidance is narrowed from "-5% to +7%” to "-4% to +2%”





- - GN Hearing

GN Hearing delivered strong organic revenue growth of 15%, driven by continued strong performance of ReSound OMNIA and JabraEnhance.com resulting in significant market share gains in a stable growing hearing aid market

Adj. EBITA margin was 14.1% in the Core business, equal to an increase of 4.2 percentage points compared to Q1 2023, driven by operating leverage and tightly managing OPEX (increase of 7.5 percentage points compared to Q2 2022)

As a result of the earnings and working capital improvements free cash flow excl. M&A was DKK 131 million

Following a stronger than expected Q2 2023 and continued strong sales momentum, GN Hearing is upgrading its organic revenue growth guidance from "5% to 10%” to "9% to 13%”. The EBITA margin in the core business of "14% to 16%” is confirmed to allow for further investments to drive growth, as well as preserving flexibility to take appropriate actions to ensure continued margin expansion

- - GN Audio

GN Audio delivered solid execution but as a consequence of a high comparison base and challenged market conditions organic revenue growth was -18%

The organic revenue decline was driven by Enterprise (-23%) and Consumer (-29%) while SteelSeries gained market share again and delivered strong 16% organic revenue growth. Despite continued challenged market conditions GN Audio increased Enterprise revenue by 5% compared to Q1 2023 and 3% for total GN Audio

Adj. EBITA margin was 9.5%, equal to an improvement of 2.5 percentage points compared to Q1 2023, primarily driven by lower freight and input costs (decline of 8.5 percentage points compared to Q2 2022)

Free cash flow excl. M&A was DKK 464 million reflecting the earnings level and a significant improvement in working capital supported by the inventory reduction in the consumer-related businesses driven by successful promotional activities

Following a slower than expected market recovery in GN Audio’s Enterprise business, GN Audio’s organic revenue guidance is narrowed from "-10% to +5%” to "-10% to -4%”. As a consequence of the expected revenue development, GN Audio’s adj. EBITA margin is narrowed from "10% to 15%” to "10% to 12%”

Quotes from executive management

Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing, comments: "It is very encouraging that GN Hearing in Q2 continued the strong performance we have seen since late 2022, making it the third consecutive quarter with strong double-digit organic growth. The hearing aid markets have broadly returned to healthy growth rates, and GN Hearing continues to significantly outperform the market due to the success of ReSound OMNIA.”

Peter Karlstromer, CEO of GN Audio, comments: "We continue to work ourselves through a challenging time in our markets. We focus on execution and we are pleased to deliver sequential growth and margin improvement over Q1, as well as our cash focused initiatives leading to a strong cash flow. We continue to balance cost control with continued strategic investments and are ready to capture opportunities as the market evolves.”

Financial overview Q2 2023

GN Hearing GN Audio DKK million – Q2 2023 Core Emerging GN Hearing Enterprise Consumer SteelSeries GN Audio Revenue 1,658 61 1,719 1,861 271 543 2,675 Organic growth 14% 51% 15% -23% -29% 16% -18% Adj. EBITA** 234 -40 194 253 Adj. EBITA margin ** 14.1% 11.3% 9.5% GN Store Nord* GN Hearing GN Audio DKK million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Growth Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Growth Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Growth Revenue 4,394 4,857 -10% 1,719 1,529 12% 2,675 3,328 -20% Organic growth -8% 8% 15% 4% -18% 10% Adj. Gross profit** 2,232 2,496 -11% 1,049 940 12% 1,183 1,556 -24% Adj. Gross profit margin** 50.8% 51.4% -0.6%p 61.0% 61.5% -0.5%p 44.2% 46.8% -2.6%p Adj. EBITA** 404 610 -34% 194 49 296% 253 600 -58% Adj. EBITA margin** 9.2% 12.6% -3.4%p 11.3% 3.2% 8.1%p 9.5% 18.0% -8.5%p Non-recurring items -73 -111 -26 -43 -47 -68 Adj. Earnings per share (EPS)*** 1.21 3.17 -62% Free cash flow excl. M&A 622 -412 1,034 131 -326 457 464 49 415

* Including "Other", ** Excluding non-recurring items (DKK -47 million in OPEX in GN Audio, DKK -10 million in COGS in GN Hearing and DKK -16 million in OPEX in GN Hearing), *** Excluding non-recurring items (DKK -73 million OPEX and COGS) and amortization of acquired intangible assets

Financial guidance 2023

Organic revenue growth Adjusted EBITA margin2) Non-recurring items (DKK million) GN Hearing 9% to 13% - Core business 14% to 16% ~ -150 - Emerging Business1) (DKK million) ~ -150 GN Audio -10% to -4% 10% to 12% ~ -150 Other (DKK million) ~ -200 GN Store Nord -4% to +2% ~ -300

Note 1) Emerging Business mainly includes the JabraEnhance.com (formerly Lively)

Note 2) Excluding non-recurring items

Based on foreign exchange rates as of August 16, 2023

Primary risk factors in relation to the financial guidance

The basic assumptions behind the guidance remain more uncertain than normal. Primary risk factors include inflationary pressures, consumer sentiment and general economic uncertainty. GN’s supply chains, including component sourcing and local and geopolitical instability and deteriorating trade relations may impact key suppliers and GN’s operations.

