GNC AMP Week 2022 Creates Opportunity to Stock Up on Products to Achieve Peak Performance

Shoppers can amplify fitness results with GNC's BOGO 50% and bundle deals for a limited time

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's GNC AMP Week and that means it's time to stock up on science-backed products to amplify fitness results. Originally billed as Advanced Muscle Performance (AMP), this GNC brand was designed to help consumers push themselves to the next level. With superior formulas for before, during and after a workout, GNC AMP's performance solutions are proven to help consumers prepare, achieve, and recover from even the most grueling training sessions. And to give consumers a chance to stock up this season, GNC is launching AMP Week from now until November 20, 2022, offering products at an unbeatable BOGO 50 (buy one, get one 50% off) sale.

"GNC AMP products provide support and endurance to help power through workouts," said Kevin Maloberti, VP of Merchandising, GNC. "They are designed to fuel muscles and ensure faster recovery post-workout. And during GNC AMP Week we're encouraging our consumers to try products from the line to help attain their fitness goals and build a healthy routine."

In addition to the BOGO 50 promotion, GNC is offering the following limited time AMP Bundles:

GNC AMP Week deals are now available in store and online at GNC.com. To learn more, please visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gnc-amp-week-2022-creates-opportunity-to-stock-up-on-products-to-achieve-peak-performance-301677546.html

SOURCE GNC