09.01.2023 19:48:00

GNC Launches New Total Lean® Lean Shake™ 25 Bundle For A Limited-Time

Introducing GNC Total Lean® Lean Shake 25 Twin Packs, now available in one convenient box

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Science-backed ingredients and powerful flavors are synonymous with GNC Total Lean®. The brand – which includes products across categories including meal replacements, weight management supplements and savory snacks – is built with science-backed, results-driven formulations. Combine that with great tasting flavors, 25 grams of protein, eight grams of fiber and other essential nutrients, and it's no secret why they're a fan favorite. And now, for a limited time, GNC is offering a bundle of Total Lean®Lean Shake 25 Twin Packs, a doubly delicious and convenient option incorporating a best-selling shake in beloved flavors for $49.99, saving consumers $30 with this unbeatable price, while supplies last.

GNC Total Lean Shake French Vanilla Twin Pack

"The new GNC Total Lean®Lean Shake 25 Twin Pack is creating a new way to offer convenient options in an on-the-go format," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Now, GNC consumers can get more of the Total Lean®Lean Shakeoptions they love, and depend on, at an incredible price in great flavors, just in time to kick off 2023."

GNC Total Lean®Lean Shake 25 twin packs are now available in-store and on GNC.com:

  • GNC Total Lean®Lean Shake Vanilla Twin Pack
  • GNC Total Lean®Lean Shake Chocolate Twin Pack

The Total Lean®Lean Shake 25 Twin Packs joins an impressive list of industry-leading product and flavor launches from GNC in 2022 including Beyond Raw® Concept X.

To learn more, please visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC
GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

GNC Total Lean Shake Rich Chocolate Twin Pack

(PRNewsfoto/GNC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gnc-launches-new-total-lean-lean-shake-25-bundle-for-a-limited-time-301716858.html

SOURCE GNC

