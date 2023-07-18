GNC Now Offers Free Healthcare Services to Most Loyal Customers Through Upgraded GNC PRO Access Program

Revamped loyalty program features GNC Health which provides GNC PRO Access members with free telehealth appointments and more than 100 free prescriptions with no co-pay required

PITTSBURGH, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC, the global powerhouse in health and wellness, announced today the launch of its free supplemental healthcare service, GNC Health, available exclusively to GNC PRO Access members and as part of the brand's reimagined loyalty program. As consumers nationwide are feeling the pain of rising healthcare costs, GNC is committed to its mission to help their most loyal customers save money by providing free healthcare services.

For a fixed fee of $39.99 per year, the upgraded GNC PRO Access membership now offers free healthcare services, including telehealth appointments to address urgent care and personal health needs, as well as access to a curated set of over 40 generic versions of most urgent care medications and 70+ generic personal health medications across lifestyle, dermatology, mental health, sports performance, anti-aging and sexual health care – all with no co-pay or additional costs or hidden fees that may be found in other programs and offerings.

This unique offering will allow GNC PRO Access members a convenient way of managing their healthcare needs through GNC Health by having access to licensed medical professionals (MDs), reduced wait time for urgent care and personal health appointments, and an affordable subscription to help manage their budget.

In addition to the exclusive GNC Health offering, PRO members receive 10% Cash Back Rewards on every purchase, one free GNC bar or drink with purchase every month and free expedited shipping. GNC's PRO Access membership is valued at $400 for only a fraction of the cost ($39.99 per year) to the consumer.

"As a trusted brand in the health and wellness space, we are thrilled to expand our efforts in helping our customers Live Well by offering free healthcare services to give them the care they need," said Allison Bentley, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, GNC. "We recognize the benefits of free supplemental healthcare services through GNC Health will add significant value to our loyalty members who are seeking more convenient access to healthcare offerings that help them Live Well."

For over 87 years, GNC has offered ahead-of-its-time wellness solutions and stayed true to a culture of innovation. Recognizing customers as its most valuable asset, GNC set out to upgrade its loyalty program based on consumer feedback to offer a more robust and incentivized experience for customers looking for a one-stop-shop for their overall healthcare and wellness goals.

The restructuring of the rewards program is part of the brand's commitment to consumer centric experiences. The myGNC Rewards loyalty program now offers two new tiers, Silver and Gold, giving loyal customers the opportunity to level up to these higher tiers for more value and greater perks.

"We're always looking for ways to create an easy and more rewarding shopping experience for our customers," said Jenna O'Connor, Sr. Director of Loyalty Marketing, GNC. "We took a consumer-first approach, evaluated the benefits our customers use most and leveled up our program from there to now include streamlined benefits and more value."

For more information or to sign up for GNC Pro Access, please visit Get GNC PRO Access For Premium Perks | GNC .

For more information on services offered through GNC Health, visit here.

To learn more about GNC's loyalty program, visit MyGNCRewards.com or register for free in-store or online on the GNC Rewards app.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

