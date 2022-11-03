GNC Releases Limited-Edition Flavor Collab with Girl Scouts of the USA Inspired by Adventurefuls™

Newness is now available in GNC AMP Wheybolic™ and GNC Total Lean® protein shakes and bars

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since their first collaboration in 2020, GNC and Girl Scouts of the USA® (GSUSA) have fostered a truly meaningful partnership. Working together to create flavor-packed products with a Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavor palette, GNC released Thin Mints®, Coconut Caramel, S'mores, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Lemon across two of its anchor first-party brands, GNC Total Lean® and GNC AMP. And now things are about to get even better! Available now in stores and online, GNC is introducing a new caramel brownie flavor inspired by the Girl Scout cookie, Adventurefuls™.

"The addition of Adventurefuls™ inspired products to our flavor lineup allows us to continue to bring consumers options that deliver on both performance and flavor," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Coupling the great feedback we get from consumers on these flavors, with GSUSA's important mission of championing girls, this is a great continuation of our partnership, and we know these products will fly off the shelves at GNC."

GNC Girl Scout Adventurefuls™ products are available now in the following product formulations at GNC retail locations and online at GNC.com:

"We're excited that our continued partnership with GNC brings more of our celebrated Girl Scout flavors to consumers," said Wendy Lou, Chief Revenue Officer, Girl Scouts of the USA®. "With our shared values of empowering communities across the country to Live Well and to pursue their dreams, this collaboration provides consumers a unique opportunity to experience last season's breakout cookie, Adventurefuls™, in an entirely new way."

With 111 councils nationwide, GSUSA has a presence in every zip code. GSUSA invites girls and adults to join the Girl Scout Movement and begin their journey to fun, friendship, leadership, and exploration today. Girls K-12 can begin their leadership journey with Girl Scouts at any point in the year by joining at www.girlscouts.org.

To learn more about GNC and Girl Scouts of the USA® products, please visit https://www.gnc.com/brands/girl-scouts/.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About Girl Scouts of the USA®

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

