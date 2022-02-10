|
GNCC CAPITAL, INC. CONFIRMS MATERIAL TRANSACTION TO BE ANNOUNCED
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCP") can now confirm in your Directors' opinion that they are highly likely to be announcing a material transaction in the Lithium Sector and as early as next week. Your Directors can guarantee that shareholders will be updated accordingly and as fast as is possible.
At this point, we are able to disclose as follows:-
Your Directors and the Seller are finalizing all of the various Agreements over the next few days; and upon signature will be filing them on OTC Markets as it is a material event. A Press Release detailing the transactions will be released upon the same day. At this point, your Directors have absolutely no reason to expect any delays whatsoever as the financing has been secured and is available immediately.
We are now in the process of establishing a corporate web site which will provide shareholders and investors will accurate and constantly updated information. This was a condition of the financing of this transaction.
Forward Looking Statements:-
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.
