GNC’s Beyond Raw® Week Is Here and Better Than Ever with Deals for (Almost) All Fitness Routines

Everyday shoppers and GNC PRO members alike can take advantage of unbeatable discounts, deals, and bundles

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret consumers look to GNC for high quality, science-backed, health and wellness products they can trust to help them push further and dominate their goals. With a full portfolio of pre-workouts, proteins, on-the-go supplements, and more, GNC's Beyond Raw® – a powerful workout fueling brand providing staunch fitness enthusiasts superior ingredients – is on sale this week with unreal deals. Through December 11, 2022, shop Beyond Raw® Week and take advantage of limited time promotions tailormade for fitness fiends and GNC PRO members alike.

"Beyond Raw® Week is a great time to stock up on essentials to prepare you to achieve your fitness goals in the New Year," said Kevin Maloberti, VP of Merchandising, GNC. "Whether you're a GNC PRO or someone who wants to take your next workout beyond, our Beyond Raw® brand offers effective consumer-centric solutions to travel your wellness journey with you."

Beyond Raw® Week promotions available during this incredible sale include:

$1 Beyond Raw ® LIT™ OTG Pre-Workout (in-store only)

Beyond Raw LIT™ OTG Pre-Workout (in-store only) Discounted Beyond Raw ® bundles including:

bundles including: Starter Pack: Get started with everything you need to hit the weight room at full intensity.

Get started with everything you need to hit the weight room at full intensity.

Metabolic Kit: Add this kit to your fitness routine to fuel calorie burn and achieve a physique you never thought possible.

Add this kit to your fitness routine to fuel calorie burn and achieve a physique you never thought possible.

Advanced Training Kit: Push your body – and get results – with a high-intensity regimen.

In addition, GNC PRO Access members can also take advantage of the following exclusive savings:

Buy two, get one free deal off all Beyond Raw ® products

products 15% cash back rewards on everything in-store and online

GNC's Beyond Raw® Week deals are now available in store and online at GNC.com. To enroll in GNC's PRO Access program for additional member perks and savings throughout the year, visit: https://www.gnc.com/proaccess. And during Beyond Raw® Week, new members can receive their first PRO box free.

Looking to build out your routine with other great, science-backed products? GNC is also offering buy one, get one 50% off deals on brands and products including GNC AMP, GNC Total Lean®, GNC Multivitamins, and more.

To learn more, please visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gncs-beyond-raw-week-is-here-and-better-than-ever-with-deals-for-almost-all-fitness-routines-301698623.html

SOURCE GNC