GNS Healthcare and Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) Announce a Five-Year Collaboration to Advance Precision Medicine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GNS Healthcare and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) today announced a five-year partnership to leverage the longitudinal multi-modal patient registry data from the MMRF CoMMpass Study, the largest genomics data set of any cancer, with GNS' causal AI and simulation platform to create the next generation of individual patient level computer models of disease progression and drug response. The collaboration will address key questions for multiple myeloma patients, including identifying subtypes of aggressive disease progression and drivers of patient response to an increasing array of therapeutics, including emerging immunotherapies such as CAR-T cell therapy.

"The mission of the MMRF is to cure each and every multiple myeloma patient. With a highly diverse patient population, we need a critical mass of high-quality, longitudinal patient data to achieve that mission. But data by itself doesn't generate the insights needed to change patient outcomes. This collaboration with GNS will maximize the insights we can extract from CoMMpass data to address questions most critical to patients and the multiple myeloma community," said Paul Giusti, President and CEO of the MMRF.

"The MMRF has had a tremendous impact on the field and on patients through their data and precision medicine stewardship. As we embark on building the next generation of in silico patient computer models to unravel the drivers of multiple myeloma, their support and collaboration helps us not only to continue uncovering the underlying drivers of the disease but also better simulate which treatments will lead to better outcomes for which patients – getting at the crux of precision medicine in practice," said Colin Hill, CEO and Co-founder of GNS Healthcare.

About GNS Healthcare

GNS Healthcare is an AI-driven precision medicine company developing in silico patients from real world and clinical data to reveal the complex system of interactions underlying disease progression and drug response. In silico patients simulate drug response at the individual patient level to precisely match therapeutics to patients and rapidly discover key insights across drug discovery, clinical development, commercialization, and payor markets. GNS REFS™ causal AI technology integrates and transforms a wide-variety of patient data types into in silico patients across oncology, auto-immune diseases, neurology, and cardio-metabolic diseases. GNS partners with the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies and health plans and has validated its science and technology in over 50 peer-reviewed papers and abstracts.

About the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

A pioneer in precision medicine, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) seeks to find a cure for multiple myeloma by relentlessly pursuing innovation that accelerates the development of next-generation treatments to extend the lives of patients. Founded in 1998 by Kathy Giusti, a multiple myeloma patient, and her twin sister Karen Andrews as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the MMRF is a world-recognized leader in cancer research, launching over 80 clinical trials and leading to 12 FDA-approved drugs. Together with its partners, the MMRF has created the only end-to-end solution in precision medicine. With this, the MMRF continues to disrupt the industry today, building CoMMpass Study, the single largest genomic dataset for any cancer, and launching MyDRUG, the first platform trial in multiple myeloma. Since its inception, the organization has collected over 10,000 samples and tissues in its database, which is shared among 24 academic institutions. The MMRF has raised nearly $500 million and directs nearly 90% of the total funds to research and related programs. To learn more, visit www.themmrf.org.

