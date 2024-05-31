GNW-Adhoc: Data from the PRECISION study of aprocitentan to be presented at the European Society of Hypertension Annual Meeting 2024

^Allschwil, Switzerland - May 31, 2024

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that data from the Phase 3 study of

aprocitentan, Idorsia's endothelin receptor antagonist, will be presented by

Prof. Krzysztof Narkiewicz, MD, PhD, at the European Society of Hypertension's

33(r)(d) European Meeting of Hypertension and Cardiovascular Protection, taking

place in Berlin, Germany, May 31 - June 3, 2024.

An oral presentation is scheduled for Sunday, June 2 (09:05 - 09:15 CEST) in

Convention Hall I C, as part of the "Clinical Studies" session, entitled "Blood

pressure control with aprocitentan in resistant hypertension". The presentation

focuses on a pre-planned analysis evaluating the efficacy of aprocitentan on the

percentage of patients with controlled blood pressure according to hypertension

guidelines at different timepoints during the Phase 3 PRECISION study. The

abstract can be found here

(https://journals.lww.com/jhypertension/abstract/2024/05001/blood_pressure_contr

ol_with_aprocitentan_in.24.aspx).

A poster presentation is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 (18:50 - 18:55 CEST) as

part of the session "Moderated E-poster session 7 - Clinical studies", entitled

"Effect of high dose aprocitentan in patients with resistant hypertension not

controlled by low dose". The presentation focuses on a post-hoc exploratory

analysis evaluating the observed long-term benefit of increasing to a higher

dose of aprocitentan (25 mg) in patients not achieving a blood pressure control

after 4 weeks on the lower dose (12.5 mg). The abstract can be found here

(https://journals.lww.com/jhypertension/abstract/2024/05001/effect_of_high_dose_

aprocitentan_in_patients_with.275.aspx).

Notes to the editor

About aprocitentan

Aprocitentan is Idorsia's once-daily, orally active, dual endothelin receptor

antagonist, which inhibits the binding of ET-1 to ET(A) and ET(B) receptors. In

May 2022, Idorsia announced positive top-line results of the Phase 3 PRECISION

study with aprocitentan for the treatment of patients with resistant

hypertension. Detailed results were published in The Lancet and presented as a

Late-Breaking Science presentation during the American Heart Association (AHA)

Scientific Sessions in November 2022. More details and commentary can be found

in the dedicated press release (https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-

events/media-release-details?newsId=2869821) and an investor webcast

(https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/Apro-session-AHA-

2022) featuring Prof. Markus Schlaich, an investigator in PRECISION.

On March 19, 2024, aprocitentan was approved as TRYVIO in the US, with

availability planned for H2 2024. On April 25, 2024, Idorsia received a positive

opinion for aprocitentan (as JERAYGO(TM)) from the Committee for Medicinal Products

for Human Use (CHMP) as a treatment of resistant hypertension. A CHMP positive

opinion is one of the final steps before marketing authorization can be granted

by the European Commission; a final decision is expected approximately two

months after publication of the CHMP opinion.

About Prof. Krzysztof Narkiewicz, MD, PhD

Professor Krzysztof Narkiewicz is the Head of the Department of Hypertension and

Diabetology, Medical University of Gdansk, Gdansk, Poland. His research has been

focused on the role of the sympathetic nervous system and metabolic factors in

regulation of cardiovascular function in physiological and pathological states,

and on prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases including

hypertension, diabetes, coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and

obstructive sleep apnea. He has published over 700 full-text publication; (>

39 000 citations; h-index: 69). He was the President of the Scientific Council

of the European Society of Hypertension (2009-2011). He was a member of the Task

Force for the Management of Arterial Hypertension of the European Society of

Hypertension (ESH) and of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) preparing the

2007, 2013 and 2018 Guidelines for the Management of Arterial Hypertension. He

also contributed to the 2023 ESH hypertension guidelines.

Prof. Krzysztof Narkiewicz serves as a consultant to Idorsia.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we

will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong

scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech -hub - Idorsia is

specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small

molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 25-year

heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the

pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from

bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the

ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017

and has over 750 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our

ambitious targets.

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.

