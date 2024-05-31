|
31.05.2024 07:04:38
GNW-Adhoc: Data from the PRECISION study of aprocitentan to be presented at the European Society of Hypertension Annual Meeting 2024
^Allschwil, Switzerland - May 31, 2024
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that data from the Phase 3 study of
aprocitentan, Idorsia's endothelin receptor antagonist, will be presented by
Prof. Krzysztof Narkiewicz, MD, PhD, at the European Society of Hypertension's
33(r)(d) European Meeting of Hypertension and Cardiovascular Protection, taking
place in Berlin, Germany, May 31 - June 3, 2024.
An oral presentation is scheduled for Sunday, June 2 (09:05 - 09:15 CEST) in
Convention Hall I C, as part of the "Clinical Studies" session, entitled "Blood
pressure control with aprocitentan in resistant hypertension". The presentation
focuses on a pre-planned analysis evaluating the efficacy of aprocitentan on the
percentage of patients with controlled blood pressure according to hypertension
guidelines at different timepoints during the Phase 3 PRECISION study. The
abstract can be found here
(https://journals.lww.com/jhypertension/abstract/2024/05001/blood_pressure_contr
ol_with_aprocitentan_in.24.aspx).
A poster presentation is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 (18:50 - 18:55 CEST) as
part of the session "Moderated E-poster session 7 - Clinical studies", entitled
"Effect of high dose aprocitentan in patients with resistant hypertension not
controlled by low dose". The presentation focuses on a post-hoc exploratory
analysis evaluating the observed long-term benefit of increasing to a higher
dose of aprocitentan (25 mg) in patients not achieving a blood pressure control
after 4 weeks on the lower dose (12.5 mg). The abstract can be found here
(https://journals.lww.com/jhypertension/abstract/2024/05001/effect_of_high_dose_
aprocitentan_in_patients_with.275.aspx).
Notes to the editor
About aprocitentan
Aprocitentan is Idorsia's once-daily, orally active, dual endothelin receptor
antagonist, which inhibits the binding of ET-1 to ET(A) and ET(B) receptors. In
May 2022, Idorsia announced positive top-line results of the Phase 3 PRECISION
study with aprocitentan for the treatment of patients with resistant
hypertension. Detailed results were published in The Lancet and presented as a
Late-Breaking Science presentation during the American Heart Association (AHA)
Scientific Sessions in November 2022. More details and commentary can be found
in the dedicated press release (https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-
events/media-release-details?newsId=2869821) and an investor webcast
(https://www.idorsia.com/investors/news-and-events/Apro-session-AHA-
2022) featuring Prof. Markus Schlaich, an investigator in PRECISION.
On March 19, 2024, aprocitentan was approved as TRYVIO in the US, with
availability planned for H2 2024. On April 25, 2024, Idorsia received a positive
opinion for aprocitentan (as JERAYGO(TM)) from the Committee for Medicinal Products
for Human Use (CHMP) as a treatment of resistant hypertension. A CHMP positive
opinion is one of the final steps before marketing authorization can be granted
by the European Commission; a final decision is expected approximately two
months after publication of the CHMP opinion.
About Prof. Krzysztof Narkiewicz, MD, PhD
Professor Krzysztof Narkiewicz is the Head of the Department of Hypertension and
Diabetology, Medical University of Gdansk, Gdansk, Poland. His research has been
focused on the role of the sympathetic nervous system and metabolic factors in
regulation of cardiovascular function in physiological and pathological states,
and on prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases including
hypertension, diabetes, coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and
obstructive sleep apnea. He has published over 700 full-text publication; (>
39 000 citations; h-index: 69). He was the President of the Scientific Council
of the European Society of Hypertension (2009-2011). He was a member of the Task
Force for the Management of Arterial Hypertension of the European Society of
Hypertension (ESH) and of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) preparing the
2007, 2013 and 2018 Guidelines for the Management of Arterial Hypertension. He
also contributed to the 2023 ESH hypertension guidelines.
Prof. Krzysztof Narkiewicz serves as a consultant to Idorsia.
About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more
opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we
will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong
scientific core.
Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is
specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small
molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 25-year
heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the
pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from
bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the
ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.
Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017
and has over 750 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our
ambitious targets.
For further information, please contact
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
investor.relations@idorsia.com
media.relations@idorsia.com
www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected
to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company
with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
