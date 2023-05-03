GNW-Adhoc: Health Canada approves QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) for the management of adult patients with insomnia

^* QUVIVIQ is indicated for the management of adult patients with insomnia,

characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance.

* Idorsia Canada - led by General Manager Ron Morcos - aims to make QUVIVIQ

available in Canada by the end of the year.

Allschwil, Switzerland - May 3, 2023

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Health Canada has granted marketing

authorization for QUVIVIQ(TM) (daridorexant) for the management of adult patients

with insomnia, characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep

maintenance, on April 28, 2023.(1) Insomnia is one of the most prevalent sleep

disorders in Canada, affecting over 2.2 million working age Canadians with an

estimated annual GDP lost in Canada due to reduced productivity associated with

chronic insomnia of USD 19.6 billion(1)(5), and impacting both physical and

mental health.(2)(,)(3)

QUVIVIQ is a dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA) acting on both orexin 1 and

orexin 2 receptors equipotently. Rather than inducing sleep through broad

inhibition of brain activity (sedation), QUVIVIQ blocks only the activation of

orexin receptors which promote wakefulness.(1) Consequently, for patients with

insomnia, QUVIVIQ decreases the over-active wake drive, allowing sleep to occur,

without altering the proportion of sleep stages.(1)

The recommended dose of QUVIVIQ is one tablet of 50 mg once per night, taken

orally in the evening within 30 minutes before going to bed, with at least 7

hours remaining prior to planned awakening.(1) Some patients may be treated with

25 mg once per night.(1)

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I'm very pleased with the positive decision from Health Canada, particularly

seeing the recommended dose of 50 mg, which we know works best. It is estimated

that 8.8% of adults in Canada suffer from chronic insomnia, which we know takes

its toll on their physical and mental health. Sleep is one of the key pillars of

health, so for these patients, regular, nightly use of QUVIVIQ can have a big

impact on both their night's sleep and their daily life. I am very proud of the

entire Idorsia team for achieving another regulatory approval and I'm confident

that Ron and his expert team in Canada will be successful in transforming the

Canadian sleep market."

The decision by Health Canada is supported by robust Phase 3 results - published

in The Lancet Neurology - which demonstrated that at the recommended dose,

QUVIVIQ improved sleep onset, sleep maintenance and self-reported total sleep

time in adults with insomnia disorder.(1) The effects of QUVIVIQ on sleep

variables were observed early in treatment and were maintained over time.(1)

The most frequently reported adverse reaction during the double-blind treatment

period in Phase 3 clinical trials with QUVIVIQ (reported in at least 2% of

patients and with a >= 1% difference vs placebo) was headache.(1) The majority of

adverse reactions were mild to moderate in intensity.(1) No evidence of a dose-

relationship for the frequency or severity of adverse reactions was observed.(1)

The adverse reaction profile in elderly patients was consistent with younger

patients.(1) There was no indication of non-medicinal use, and no evidence of

withdrawal symptoms upon drug discontinuation.(1) This suggests that QUVIVIQ

does not produce physical dependence.(1) No sign of rebound insomnia was

observed upon treatment discontinuation.(1)

The marketing authorization was also supported by a long-term follow-up

extension study, which together with the pivotal trials, provides clinical data

for up to 12 months of cumulative treatment.(1)

For more information on the marketing authorization of QUVIVIQ in Canada and

important safety information, please review the Product Monograph

(https://www.idorsia.com/documents/com/label/quviviq-product-monograph.pdf).

Notes to the editor

About insomnia disorder

Insomnia disorder is defined as difficulty initiating or maintaining sleep,

causing clinically significant distress or impairment in important areas of

daytime functioning.(3) This impact on sleep quantity or quality should be

present for at least three nights per week, lasts for at least three months, and

occurs despite an adequate opportunity to sleep.(3)

Insomnia is a condition of overactive wake signaling and studies have shown that

areas of the brain associated with wakefulness remain more active during sleep

in patients with insomnia.(8)(,)(9) Chronic insomnia is a common problem with an

estimated prevalence in Canada of 8.8% of the adult population.(1)(5)

Insomnia as a disorder is quite different from a brief period of poor sleep, and

it can take its toll on both physical and mental health.(3)(,)(4) It is a

persistent condition with a negative impact on daytime functioning.(3) Idorsia's

research has shown that poor quality sleep can affect many aspects of daily

life, including the ability to concentrate, mood, and energy levels.

The goal of treatments for insomnia is to improve sleep quality and quantity, as

well as daytime functioning, while avoiding adverse events and next-morning

residual effects. Current recommended treatment of insomnia includes sleep

hygiene therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and pharmacotherapy.

About the orexin system

Wake and sleep signaling is regulated by intricate neural circuitry in the

brain. One key component of this process is the orexin system, which helps

promote wakefulness.(7)(,)(10) There are two forms of orexin neuropeptides -

small protein-like molecules used by nerve cells (neurons) to communicate with

each other in the brain - orexin A and orexin B.(6)(,)(7) Orexin promotes

wakefulness through its receptors OX1R and OX2R.(6)(,)(7) Together, these

neuropeptides and receptors make up the orexin system. The orexin system

stimulates targeted neurons in the wake system - leading to the release of

several chemicals (serotonin, histamine, acetylcholine, norepinephrine) - to

promote wakefulness.(1)(1) Under normal circumstances, orexin levels rise

throughout the day as wakefulness is promoted and then fall at night.(1)(2)

Overactivity of the wake system is an important driver of insomnia.(5)(,)(1)(0)

Idorsia's research team has been working on the science of orexin and orexin

receptors since they were first described in 1998. The team's initial work led

to the conclusion that antagonism of the orexin system was the key to preserving

a natural sleep architecture for patients with insomnia. With this as the

target, the team designed dual antagonists with the goal of rapid onset of

effect and duration of action sufficient to cover the night but short enough to

minimize any negative next-morning residual activity at optimally effective

doses.

About daridorexant

Daridorexant is a dual orexin receptor antagonist, acting on both orexin 1 and

orexin 2 receptors and equipotent on both.(1) The orexin neuropeptides (orexin A

and orexin B) act on orexin receptors to promote wakefulness.(1) Daridorexant

antagonizes the activation of orexin receptors by the orexin neuropeptides and

consequently decreases the wake drive, allowing sleep to occur.(1) In patients

with insomnia, daridorexant increases both non-REM and REM sleep without

altering proportion of sleep stages, as assessed by polysomnography.(1)

Global regulatory status of QUVIVIQ

In January 2022, QUVIVIQ was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration

(FDA) and subsequently made commercially available in May 2022. For more

information about QUVIVIQ in the US, see the Full Prescribing Information

(https://www.idorsia.us/documents/us/label/Quviviq_PI.pdf). In April 2022,

marketing authorization of QUVIVIQ was granted by the European Commission and

subsequently by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

in Great Britain via the European Commission Decision Reliance Procedure. For

more information about QUVIVIQ in the EU, see the Summary of Product

Characteristics (https://www.idorsia.com/documents/com/label/quviviq-smpc.pdf).

Launch preparations are underway in the major European markets and QUVIVIQ was

made available in both Italy and Germany in November 2022. Marketing

authorization of QUVIVIQ was granted by Swissmedic in December 2022, the company

aims to make QUVIVIQ available to patients in Switzerland in June 2023. For more

information about QUVIVIQ in Switzerland, see the Patient Information

(https://www.idorsia.ch/documents/com/label/quviviq-ch-patient-info.pdf) and

Information for Healthcare Professionals

(https://www.idorsia.ch/documents/com/label/quviviq-ch-info-for-hcp.pdf).

The daridorexant Phase 3 registration program(5)

The Phase 3 registration program comprised two three-month studies, together

with a long-term double-blind extension study. The program enrolled a total of

1,854 patients with insomnia disorder. As insomnia often presents later in life,

and older adults are more susceptible to experience fragmented sleep, early

awakening and daytime sleepiness,(1)(3) around 40% of the recruited population

was at least 65 years of age.(1)(6)

The placebo-controlled studies investigated the effects of three doses of

daridorexant (10 mg, 25 mg, and 50 mg) on sleep and daytime functioning

parameters, objectively in a sleep lab by polysomnography and subjectively with

a daily patient diary at home.

More than 800 patients continued treatment in the 40-week extension study, which

measured the effect of all three doses vs. placebo, generating data for long-

term treatment of insomnia disorder.(1)(7)

Phase 3 data has been reported in The Lancet Neurology: The pivotal studies

demonstrated that daridorexant 50 mg significantly improved sleep onset, sleep

maintenance and self-reported total sleep time at months one and three compared

to placebo. The largest effect was observed with the highest dose (50 mg),

followed by 25 mg, while the 10 mg dose did not have a significant effect. In

all treatment groups the proportions of sleep stages were preserved, in contrast

to findings reported with benzodiazepine receptor agonists.

The most frequently reported adverse reaction during the double-blind treatment

period in Phase 3 clinical trials with daridorexant (reported in at least 2% of

patients and with a >= 1% difference vs placebo) was headache. The majority of

adverse reactions were mild to moderate in intensity.

References

1. QUVIVIQ(TM) Canada Product Monograph

2. Riemann, D., et al. Sleep. 2017;26(6):675-700.

3. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (5th ed.; DSM-5;

American Psychiatric Association, 2013).

4. Wardle-Pinkston S., et al. Sleep Med Rev. 2019;48.

5. Mignot, E., et al. Lancet Neurol. 2022;21:125-39.

6. Muehlan, C., et al. Expert Opin. Drug Metab. Toxicol.

2020;16(11):1063-1078.

7. Muehlan, C., et al. J Psychopharmacol. 2020;34(3):326-335.

8. Buysse, D.J., et al. Drug Discov Today Dis Models. 2011;8(4):129-137.

9. Levenson, J.C., et al. Chest. 2015;147(4):1179-1192.

10. Boof, M.L., et al. Eur J Clin Pharmacol. 2019;75(2):195-205.

11. Clifford, B.S., et al. Trends Neurosci. 2001;24(12).726-31.

12. Gotter, A.L., et al. BMC Neuroscience. 2013;14(1):14-19.

13. Patel, D., et al. J Clin Sleep Med. 2018;14(06):1017-1024.

14. Hudgens, S., et al. Patient. 2020. doi:10.1007/s40271-020-00474-z.

15. Hafner, M., et al. The Societal and Economic Burden of Insomnia in Adults:

An International Study. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2023.

16. Fietze I., et al. 2022 Oct;39(10):795-810.

17. Kunz D, et al. CNS Drugs. 2022 Dec 9.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we

will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong

scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech -hub - Idorsia is

specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small

molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 20-year

heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the

pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from

bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe, Japan, and the US - the

ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017

and has over 1,300 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our

ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com

media.relations@idorsia.com

www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.

Â°